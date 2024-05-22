[Announcement] Notice in Advance for 64-bit Client

Share · View all patches · Build 14452397 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:52:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

In order to provide a more stable gaming experience, we are preparing for a 64-bit client update.

Switching to a 64-bit client will provide benefits such as reduced game lag and improved loading speeds.

Once the update is on live servers, the game will only run on 64-bit operating systems. Players with 32-bit operating systems will have to upgrade to 64-bit operating systems.

How to check for "64-bit Operating System(x64)"

[Windows 10]: Settings > System > About > System Type

[Windows 8/8.1]: Settings > PC Info > System Type

[Windows 7]: Start Menu > Right-click Computer > Properties > System Type

There will be a period in which the 32-bit client can still be used after the update to the live servers.

However, please note that after the period is over, players must update to the 64-bit client.

We will conduct internal testing to ensure as few problems as possible while switching to the new client.

We will announce the details in a separate announcement at a later date.

We will strive to create the best experience possible.

Thank you.