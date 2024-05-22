[Announcement] Notice in Advance for 64-bit Client

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
In order to provide a more stable gaming experience, we are preparing for a 64-bit client update.
Switching to a 64-bit client will provide benefits such as reduced game lag and improved loading speeds.
Once the update is on live servers, the game will only run on 64-bit operating systems. Players with 32-bit operating systems will have to upgrade to 64-bit operating systems.
How to check for "64-bit Operating System(x64)"
- [Windows 10]: Settings > System > About > System Type
- [Windows 8/8.1]: Settings > PC Info > System Type
- [Windows 7]: Start Menu > Right-click Computer > Properties > System Type
There will be a period in which the 32-bit client can still be used after the update to the live servers.
However, please note that after the period is over, players must update to the 64-bit client.
We will conduct internal testing to ensure as few problems as possible while switching to the new client.
We will announce the details in a separate announcement at a later date.
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
Changed depots in qa-version branch