Bugfix 1.0.1

Thank you all so much for the great bug reports and feedback! We are now releasing the first build with the most critical bugs fixed. There are no new features in this update, but we already have a long list of things we want to add.
List of changes in 1.0.1:
- Fixed disappearing and poorly scaling map
- Fixed a bug that caused an infinite number of Pour Over uses
- Fixed tutorial for Lime Bubble Tea
- Improved tutorial for Cappuccino
- Fixed minor bugs in Chinese localization
- Improved closing and display of the Pause window when another window was open
- Slightly modified tutorial UI
- Improved treasure initialization to avoid disabling gamepad control
- Added display of remapped keys in the tutorial and correct display of PlayStation gamepad buttons
Thank you!
Ondra & Alenka
Changed files in this update