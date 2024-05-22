Bugfix 1.0.1

Thank you all so much for the great bug reports and feedback! We are now releasing the first build with the most critical bugs fixed. There are no new features in this update, but we already have a long list of things we want to add.

List of changes in 1.0.1:

Fixed disappearing and poorly scaling map

Fixed a bug that caused an infinite number of Pour Over uses

Fixed tutorial for Lime Bubble Tea

Improved tutorial for Cappuccino

Fixed minor bugs in Chinese localization

Improved closing and display of the Pause window when another window was open

Slightly modified tutorial UI

Improved treasure initialization to avoid disabling gamepad control

Added display of remapped keys in the tutorial and correct display of PlayStation gamepad buttons

Thank you!

Ondra & Alenka