Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.4)

Make the fire hydrant movable, that is, fire protection renovation. Attention: All fire hydrants in the operated store have been removed! The fire hydrant for the newly opened store can be moved.



Modify the main menu. "Sandbox Mode" and "Challenge Mode" are merged into "Company Operations and Challenges". (In a few days, a new "sandbox mode" will be added, in which money can be set extremely high and all items can be unlocked for players who simply enjoy building.)



If the cashier skill of the network management exceeds 60, the game will automatically receive game machine coins for games with over 200 coins.

When the health status of the computer is below 30 (yellow), the network administrator can force maintenance of the computer.

If a certain esports event is unlocked, a pop-up prompt will appear when there is a competition registration.

Add the function of selecting all locations when editing the computer.

