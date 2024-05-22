 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 22 May 2024

Partial Update Corrections

Build 14452017 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:52:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where points were being awarded for checking behind at passing stations in Conductor Mode for regular trains, even when facing forward.
-Fixed a malfunction where the locomotive of a freight train was facing the wrong direction.
-Fixed an issue where the buzzer button sound was coming from the last car even during duty in Conductor Mode on the Series 50000.
-Fixed a malfunction where the conductor's uniform was set to the regular train style in Conductor Mode for the Series 50000.
-Corrected an issue in Conductor Mode for the Series 50000 where the conductor CG did not move.
-I have increased the amount of information in the bug report file as a measure for issues that I cannot replicate on my end.

一部修正アップデート
・車掌モード一般列車で通過駅の後方確認が前方を向いていても加点される不具合を修正しました。
・貨物列車の機関車が逆向きになっている不具合を修正しました。
・連絡ブザーのボタン押下音が50000形車掌乗務時でも最後尾の車両から鳴っていた不具合を修正しました。
・50000形車掌モードにおいて、車掌の服装が一般列車用になっていた不具合を修正しました。
・50000形車掌モードにおいて、乗務員CGが移動しない不具合を修正しました。
・こちらで再現できない不具合の対策としてバグ報告ファイルの情報量を増やしました。

Changed files in this update

Windows TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
