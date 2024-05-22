Partial Update Corrections

-Fixed an issue where points were being awarded for checking behind at passing stations in Conductor Mode for regular trains, even when facing forward.

-Fixed a malfunction where the locomotive of a freight train was facing the wrong direction.

-Fixed an issue where the buzzer button sound was coming from the last car even during duty in Conductor Mode on the Series 50000.

-Fixed a malfunction where the conductor's uniform was set to the regular train style in Conductor Mode for the Series 50000.

-Corrected an issue in Conductor Mode for the Series 50000 where the conductor CG did not move.

-I have increased the amount of information in the bug report file as a measure for issues that I cannot replicate on my end.

