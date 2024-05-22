Hotfix 0.7.012 - Important Update!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14451990 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Important update! This should fix a lot of critical bugs. No immunity skills worked. Ice miner skill did not work and more.

Let me know if you experience some of the bugs in the patch notes after the update.

Bug fix

Falling items in the world that are removed on load could in rare cases cause the game to glitch.

Prison Update to prevent bugs and some quality updates

None of the immunity functions worked!! Sorry guys, some skills will be much better with this update.

If your Captain got "Happy" skill in an older save - you will get a new skill on next load. (Captain is always happy! 😉 )

Added some more info on how to complete Magic Ship Bottle Quest (since it is unclear for some players)

Fixed an exploit where you can duplicate ship upgrades (could also lead to bugs)

Mutombo gives too much text advice.

(Visual bug) Missing ladder on prison ship (fixed for new saves)

Ship crew counter visual error (max crew is 4 not 5) Bigger ship might come in the future. 🙂

World Map position (should now update ship position correctly if you "teleport" home)

Added an extra step to prevent getting "stuck" when you get a text option from Redcoat ship on world map.

Fish with hearts sometimes stop before the hook

Ice Miner skill did not work

New