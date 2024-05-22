Song of the Prairie 0.8.67 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 14451886 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Fixing：

Fixed a problem that seeds will disappear after save & load.

Fixed a problem that BGM will not change with locations.

Fixed a problem that helpers may occupy multi houses.

Optimization：

Optimized the dealing of house application in Outpost.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ