Song Of The Prairie update for 22 May 2024

Song of the Prairie 0.8.67 patch update.

Last edited 22 May 2024

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new  patch.

Fixing：
Fixed a problem that seeds will disappear after save & load.
Fixed a problem that BGM will not change with locations.
Fixed a problem that helpers may occupy multi houses.

Optimization：
Optimized the dealing of house application in Outpost.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

