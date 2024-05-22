- Improved pathing algorithm, fixes many desync issues.
- Improved map chunking loading, making transitioning smoother.
- Added shovel functionality on beach tiles, can now obtain sand.
- Added experimental clouds.
- Added guild member count when inside guild.
- Added max FPS option.
- Fixes mobs moving during stunlock.
- Fixes accuracy/defense potions giving wrong vials.
- Fixed damage status effect causing you to walk through doors and stop combat.
- Fixes inventory issues when the last item is stackable.
- Fixes spamming guild interface causing double joins.
- Fixed equipment movement modifiers not working.
- Fixed joystick being able to be interacted even when hidden.
- Fixed hitsplat colours not displaying correctly.
- Fixed unable to trade players when on the same tile.
- Fixed area of effect damage causing targets to switch.
- Fixed bone bonker sprite and minor text issues.
- Fixed world map following player if moving making it impossible to move map.
- Fixed able to walk away via WASD during trading.
- Fixed crafting interface causing lag when opening.
- Fixed store interface causing lag when opening.
- Minor fixes to UIs all around.
- Minor fix to bank opening and walking away not allowing items to be interacted with. (requires further improvements later).
Kaetram update for 22 May 2024
Kaetram v2.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2716121
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2716122
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2716123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update