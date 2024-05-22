 Skip to content

Kaetram update for 22 May 2024

Kaetram v2.0.3

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved pathing algorithm, fixes many desync issues.
  • Improved map chunking loading, making transitioning smoother.
  • Added shovel functionality on beach tiles, can now obtain sand.
  • Added experimental clouds.
  • Added guild member count when inside guild.
  • Added max FPS option.
  • Fixes mobs moving during stunlock.
  • Fixes accuracy/defense potions giving wrong vials.
  • Fixed damage status effect causing you to walk through doors and stop combat.
  • Fixes inventory issues when the last item is stackable.
  • Fixes spamming guild interface causing double joins.
  • Fixed equipment movement modifiers not working.
  • Fixed joystick being able to be interacted even when hidden.
  • Fixed hitsplat colours not displaying correctly.
  • Fixed unable to trade players when on the same tile.
  • Fixed area of effect damage causing targets to switch.
  • Fixed bone bonker sprite and minor text issues.
  • Fixed world map following player if moving making it impossible to move map.
  • Fixed able to walk away via WASD during trading.
  • Fixed crafting interface causing lag when opening.
  • Fixed store interface causing lag when opening.
  • Minor fixes to UIs all around.
  • Minor fix to bank opening and walking away not allowing items to be interacted with. (requires further improvements later).

