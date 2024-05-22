 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Simulator update for 22 May 2024

Hotfix v.2.2.7B

Share · View all patches · Build 14451711 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 13:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed vehicle reset mechanics when processing a vehicle in the Parcel Machine. Now, after a reset, instead of returning to the parking lot, the vehicle is automatically attracted to the magnet

  • Adding a visual change for vehicles in the Paczkarka parking lot. Vehicles that cannot be picked up are now transparent

  • Added the ability to disable the Sign Edit Widget on the Lot using ESC and E. If the player pressed ESC while Editing the Sign, they could block this Widget

  • Adding gamepad functionality with widgets to the initial quests - this is still in the process

  • Reducing the amount of money earned on the Hard and Normal levels by 35%

  • Increasing the amounts required to purchase skills

  • Fix resetting vehicles from the gamepad position along with improving the widget and inputs for sandboxmode

  • Fixed disabling key selection tab with ESC. Previously, after pressing ESC again, the player would see the key selection tab instead of the Pause Menu

  • Removed the Tutorial Press T popup during the Quick Travel Board quest

  • Fixed missing HUD after exiting mechanics: Crusher, MiniCrusher, Furnace, Lift

  • Removed the Tutorial Press T popup during the Quick Travel Board quest

Also please support us in the review section ːsteamthumbsupː 🙂

Changed files in this update

Windows Junkyard Simulator Content Depot 671971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link