Hotfix v.2.2.7B

Added the ability to disable the Sign Edit Widget on the Lot using ESC and E. If the player pressed ESC while Editing the Sign, they could block this Widget

Adding gamepad functionality with widgets to the initial quests - this is still in the process

Reducing the amount of money earned on the Hard and Normal levels by 35%

Increasing the amounts required to purchase skills

Fix resetting vehicles from the gamepad position along with improving the widget and inputs for sandboxmode

Fixed disabling key selection tab with ESC. Previously, after pressing ESC again, the player would see the key selection tab instead of the Pause Menu

Removed the Tutorial Press T popup during the Quick Travel Board quest

Fixed missing HUD after exiting mechanics: Crusher, MiniCrusher, Furnace, Lift