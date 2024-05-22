Hotfix v.2.2.7B

- Changed vehicle reset mechanics when processing a vehicle in the Parcel Machine. Now, after a reset, instead of returning to the parking lot, the vehicle is automatically attracted to the magnet
- Adding a visual change for vehicles in the Paczkarka parking lot. Vehicles that cannot be picked up are now transparent
-
Added the ability to disable the Sign Edit Widget on the Lot using ESC and E. If the player pressed ESC while Editing the Sign, they could block this Widget
-
Adding gamepad functionality with widgets to the initial quests - this is still in the process
-
Reducing the amount of money earned on the Hard and Normal levels by 35%
-
Increasing the amounts required to purchase skills
-
Fix resetting vehicles from the gamepad position along with improving the widget and inputs for sandboxmode
-
Fixed disabling key selection tab with ESC. Previously, after pressing ESC again, the player would see the key selection tab instead of the Pause Menu
-
Removed the Tutorial Press T popup during the Quick Travel Board quest
-
Fixed missing HUD after exiting mechanics: Crusher, MiniCrusher, Furnace, Lift
-
