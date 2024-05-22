Hotfix | Getting Smoosh Done

Read the full blog post here
Thanks to everyone who’s left us feedback and flagged bugs over the last 24 hours.
Our devs have been hard at work, optimising and fixing - and we’ve been able to push a patch today to address many of your reports.
- Added Smoosh and Ooze into Baggle’s inventory
- Moved Smoosh to be an immediate reward before the fertiliser quest
- Adjusted the time it takes for crops to grow
- Reduced growth time for Boinger crops
- Boinger crops now provide more stamina when eaten
- Fixed issue where players were not able to reset themselves
- Adjusted LOD (level of detail) distances to alleviate popping issues
- Changes to music near Vex for less ear ache
- Items should no longer be instantly picked up again when dropped
- Increased Seedbag production time
- Campfires are now lit for increased vibes
- Ruffians will now disappear when you clear the Vex corruption zone
- Fix for the soil tiles not switching type based on terrain
- Some fixes to collision issues
- Various UI fixes
