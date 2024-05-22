- Players can no longer open the Menu until after the camera is picked up.
- Fixed issue in hospital stairwells where players could not exit due to bounds blocking them in.
Transliminal update for 22 May 2024
v0.0.9843a Softlock patch fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
