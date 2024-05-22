 Skip to content

Transliminal update for 22 May 2024

v0.0.9843a Softlock patch fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14451651 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 07:52:14 UTC by Wendy

  • Players can no longer open the Menu until after the camera is picked up.
  • Fixed issue in hospital stairwells where players could not exit due to bounds blocking them in.

