24.05.22 Update

Costume Skilled system has been applied!

Crafting clothing at a magic sewing machine increases individual clothing skill.

Costume skills and effects can be checked in the Magic Costume Encyclopedia.



A new collectible, Pumpkin Head, has been added!



You can now check the required materials before purchasing a recipe at Madame Armand's Recipe Shop.

Pumpkin Head information has been added to the Materials Encyclopedia.

Pumpkin heads are available for sale at Material&General Shop.

The prices Ribbons, Frill Lace, and Spring Bouquet have been adjusted.

Fixed an error where the current location was not displayed when using the map in Feevers Square in Episode 8.

The text limiting the number of ornaments installed in ornament installation mode has been removed.

Some appearance dates of the Wandering Merchant Saba Saba have been corrected.

The selling price of Old Hotline Bikini has been adjusted.

The missing NPC dialogue translation in the Material&General Shop has been corrected.

Although the error has been corrected, there may be cases where the event needs to be restarted for it to be applied, but in most cases, there is no major problem with the game progress.

If you want to correct errors while maintaining saved data without initializing it, please use 'Early Access Pocket'.

After some patches and fix updates, the character may be in a position where it is impossible to move due to changed tiles.

In this case, please contact the developer.

