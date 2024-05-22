Gameplay improvements

The AI enemy detection algorithm has been rewritten. Now both soldiers and monsters adopt a "Hive" behavior model, and all behaviors are uniformly assigned by their respective “Queen”. The advantage of this is that it greatly saves computing power and makes the AI's behavior more realistic.
To give a few examples:
- Soldiers will now determine the threat level of monsters instead of choosing attack targets simply based on distance.
- Distance now is one factor of threat level
- All soldiers will prioritize attacking monsters that are not being attacked instead of always focusing on the same closest monster.
- Now monsters will also give priority to attacking targets that are not attacked.
This update also changes:
- Tanks now do not block soldiers' bullets
- Click the left mouse button to fire instead of having to hold down the right button like before
- In order to avoid ambiguity, the "Save & Exit" button has been changed to "Exit", but the silver coins obtained from kills will still be retained.
- Added statistics on the number of soldiers alive/dead
- Fixed a bug where some tank machine guns could not return to the correct position after firing.
Now that I've secured some funding, I'll be setting up a studio to do more game development. In addition, the game will resume updates at the usual frequency.
