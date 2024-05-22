Optimization and BUG fixing

BUG: Due to the passage of time in the map editor, the child's age is negative after the game starts.

Optimization: Map editor mode, do not generate wild animals

Optimization: Recruitable handymen in the military camp, display the detailed composition of the handymen to explain why there are many actual handymen, but the number of recruitable people is very small

Optimization: In the pasture interface, the number of newborn and slaughtered animals is always 0.

Tips: When there are no material piles or graveyards to receive entities, a prompt is displayed.

Optimization: Initial carriage unloading, single transport 500, speed up unloading

Optimization: The chef in the windmill works continuously and often faints from hunger

Optimization: Cells can be set to receive priority

BUG: After loading the file, the repair of the ship that is being repaired cannot be completed.

Optimization: The building list can be opened from the construction menu

BUG: After loading the file, at the border trading desk, the automatic purchase quantity of some items is reset to 0.

Numerical adjustment: During battle, the death probability of enemy soldiers varies according to different weapons.

BUG: The problem of the spearmen being repelled will hit the mountain or water

Numerical adjustment: Multiple herdsmen are arranged in the ranch at the same time (half of the total number of jobs is to catch animals)

Optimization: The property copy function of the pasture, adding the copy feed plan