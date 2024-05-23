DAVE THE DIVER x Godzilla Free DLC & Updates

Hello Divers!
We finally bring to you the long-awaited news of the GODZILLA DLC release!
Please check below the details for our new updates.
Godzilla DLC Free Download Distribution Period
**
- May 23, 2024 (00:00) (PDT) - November 23, 2024 (11:59PM) (PST)
- Download will no longer be available after the distribution period.
- If already downloaded, the DLC can be played even after the distribution period ends.
- If downloaded during the distribution period, the DLC can still be deleted and reinstalled after the period ends.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2841140/____Godzilla_Content_Pack/
◈ Updated Version:
- Windows: v1.0.2.1373
- Mac OS: v1.0.2.421
◈ Update Details
[GODZILLA DLC CONTENT]
1) New Missions
- 3 new Godzilla DLC-exclusive missions have been added that will be available after the end of Chapter 5
2) New Dishes
- Discover new dishes inspired by Godzilla and Ebirah
3) Sea Exploration
- Collect Godzilla figures scattered through the ocean
[System Improvements]
1) Display
- Updated the version number display to only be shown on the title and settings screen instead of being displayed constantly
2) Controls
- Controller vibration was added to some cutscenes
- Added function in “Keybind” to assign keys to mouse buttons 4 and 5
3) Sushi Restaurant
- Improved the icon design for staff currently “Dispatching” to be more intuitive
4) Achievements
- Improved system to update missing achievements according to the game's progress
- ‘Ration Eater’, ‘Dev Killer’ achievements will be updated starting with this update
5) Other improvements
- Corrected the display of stars showing up in the dark part of the crescent moon
- Improved the design of some DLC icons displayed in the “Load” screen
[Bug Fixes]
1) Bosses
- Fixed an issue where the game would not load properly after choosing "Give up and return" during the battle against the Wolf Eel
- [Chapter 4] Fixed an issue with [spoiler]John Watson (2nd round)[/spoiler] where Dave’s headlight would turn off during battle
2) Missions
- Fixed an issue with progressing through some missions during chapter 7
- Fixed an issue where progression was unavailable if the Tuna Tutorial and the task ‘Call Duff’ from the ‘Duff’s Pink Delivery’ mission were overlapped
- Fixed an issue where, in specific situations, the task did not move on to 'Ask Bancho to Cook a Dish' during the “Treat Ramo” mission
- [Chapter 4] Fixed an issue that occurred in certain circumstances during the puzzle mission in the [spoiler]Abandoned Cave[/spoiler]
3) Sea Exploration
- Fixed an issue where some weapons and items spawned on the map would disappear after visiting a different area
- Fixed an issue where the quantity of roes obtained from a dive and the quantity of roes in the Fish Farm were displayed differently
- Fixed the issue where the Moray Eel’s tail would be visible in unnatural situations
- Fixed an issue where fish would sometimes spawn in awkward spots
- Improved the animation of opened weapon/oxygen chests disappearing
4) Sushi Restaurant
- Fixed an issue where Seahorse Skewers were unavailable at the Branch
- Fixed an issue where Branch Managers weren’t working efficiently in certain situations
- Fixed an issue that prevented interaction with Otto at the Sushi Restaurant if certain missions were overlapped
- Fixed an issue where speech bubbles were displayed incorrectly after customers left in certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where the dispatch result popup would appear during tutorials
5) Smartphone Apps
- Fixed an issue with the Management App where the ingredients stock was displayed incorrectly in certain circumstances
6) Other
- Fixed an issue where some interaction options of NPC’s could not be clicked on with the mouse
- Improved typos and awkward translations for some languages
Additional Information
- Please note that if you’re experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our, [File Verification Guide] Please proceed according to the guide.
* If issues persist, please compress all files in the path below and submit them to customer support help center.
Windows:
%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow\nexon\DAVE THE DIVER
Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
◈ Notes
- If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
- Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.
A big thanks to everyone, including the individuals below who reported bugs. We appreciate your contributions!
DaRuhl, spiriniar, alxq, julesalf, Skull-OWar, fadedfairy333, Beekay, meesterfarenheit, Crusty, waldo41, kohane329, PS-3-P0, immutable93, bae, OxXHamdaNXxO and more.
Changed files in this update