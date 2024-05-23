DAVE THE DIVER x Godzilla Free DLC & Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14451255 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello Divers!

We finally bring to you the long-awaited news of the GODZILLA DLC release!

Please check below the details for our new updates.



Godzilla DLC Free Download Distribution Period

May 23, 2024 (00:00) (PDT) - November 23, 2024 (11:59PM) (PST) Download will no longer be available after the distribution period. If already downloaded, the DLC can be played even after the distribution period ends. If downloaded during the distribution period, the DLC can still be deleted and reinstalled after the period ends.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2841140/____Godzilla_Content_Pack/

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.2.1373

Mac OS: v1.0.2.421

◈ Update Details

[GODZILLA DLC CONTENT]

1) New Missions

3 new Godzilla DLC-exclusive missions have been added that will be available after the end of Chapter 5

2) New Dishes

Discover new dishes inspired by Godzilla and Ebirah

3) Sea Exploration

Collect Godzilla figures scattered through the ocean

[System Improvements]

1) Display

Updated the version number display to only be shown on the title and settings screen instead of being displayed constantly

2) Controls

Controller vibration was added to some cutscenes

Added function in “Keybind” to assign keys to mouse buttons 4 and 5

3) Sushi Restaurant

Improved the icon design for staff currently “Dispatching” to be more intuitive

4) Achievements

Improved system to update missing achievements according to the game's progress ‘Ration Eater’, ‘Dev Killer’ achievements will be updated starting with this update



5) Other improvements

Corrected the display of stars showing up in the dark part of the crescent moon

Improved the design of some DLC icons displayed in the “Load” screen

[Bug Fixes]

1) Bosses

Fixed an issue where the game would not load properly after choosing "Give up and return" during the battle against the Wolf Eel

[Chapter 4] Fixed an issue with [spoiler]John Watson (2nd round)[/spoiler] where Dave’s headlight would turn off during battle

2) Missions

Fixed an issue with progressing through some missions during chapter 7

Fixed an issue where progression was unavailable if the Tuna Tutorial and the task ‘Call Duff’ from the ‘Duff’s Pink Delivery’ mission were overlapped

Fixed an issue where, in specific situations, the task did not move on to 'Ask Bancho to Cook a Dish' during the “Treat Ramo” mission

[Chapter 4] Fixed an issue that occurred in certain circumstances during the puzzle mission in the [spoiler]Abandoned Cave[/spoiler]

3) Sea Exploration

Fixed an issue where some weapons and items spawned on the map would disappear after visiting a different area

Fixed an issue where the quantity of roes obtained from a dive and the quantity of roes in the Fish Farm were displayed differently

Fixed the issue where the Moray Eel’s tail would be visible in unnatural situations

Fixed an issue where fish would sometimes spawn in awkward spots

Improved the animation of opened weapon/oxygen chests disappearing

4) Sushi Restaurant

Fixed an issue where Seahorse Skewers were unavailable at the Branch

Fixed an issue where Branch Managers weren’t working efficiently in certain situations

Fixed an issue that prevented interaction with Otto at the Sushi Restaurant if certain missions were overlapped

Fixed an issue where speech bubbles were displayed incorrectly after customers left in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where the dispatch result popup would appear during tutorials

5) Smartphone Apps

Fixed an issue with the Management App where the ingredients stock was displayed incorrectly in certain circumstances

6) Other

Fixed an issue where some interaction options of NPC’s could not be clicked on with the mouse

Improved typos and awkward translations for some languages

Additional Information

Please note that if you’re experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our, [File Verification Guide] Please proceed according to the guide.

* If issues persist, please compress all files in the path below and submit them to customer support help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

A big thanks to everyone, including the individuals below who reported bugs. We appreciate your contributions!

DaRuhl, spiriniar, alxq, julesalf, Skull-OWar, fadedfairy333, Beekay, meesterfarenheit, Crusty, waldo41, kohane329, PS-3-P0, immutable93, bae, OxXHamdaNXxO and more.