Tunguska: The Visitation update for 22 May 2024

Update 1.83-5 Patch Notes

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update to fix some graphical errors caused by the new sun ray/cloud shadow effects. Also adjusted ambient color and color post processing.

