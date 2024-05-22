This is a quick update to fix some graphical errors caused by the new sun ray/cloud shadow effects. Also adjusted ambient color and color post processing.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 22 May 2024
Update 1.83-5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update