Small Update

-V8 parts now show visual wear and tear if it's a part which degrades.

-Certain V8 and i4 parts can now be painted.

-Some default engine colors have been changed to bare metal.

-Part color can be reverted to bare metal using white paint can.

-Fixed a texture issue with the V8 cylinder heads.

-Fixed an issue where the V8 could be removed from the truck despite being bolted down.

-Fixed the non-functional garden hose in the second house.

-A garage door opener can now be attached to the Dentside's visor.

-A third garage door opener now spawns when buying the house.

-Minor miscellaneous bug fixes.