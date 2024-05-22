Small Update

-V8 parts now show visual wear and tear if it's a part which degrades.
-Certain V8 and i4 parts can now be painted.
-Some default engine colors have been changed to bare metal.
-Part color can be reverted to bare metal using white paint can.
-Fixed a texture issue with the V8 cylinder heads.
-Fixed an issue where the V8 could be removed from the truck despite being bolted down.
-Fixed the non-functional garden hose in the second house.
-A garage door opener can now be attached to the Dentside's visor.
-A third garage door opener now spawns when buying the house.
-Minor miscellaneous bug fixes.
