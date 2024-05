Share · View all patches · Build 14451116 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi again, we come bearing more fixes!

Today, we finally make sure that the creatures that have been knocked down show that state properly when placing.

We also fixed the “rename campaign” dialog so that pressing the “return” key will apply the change in the same way as clicking the button does.

See you in the next patch.