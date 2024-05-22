Patch v20.3 - More Bugfixes and Improvements

Hey everyone,

A few players have submitted reports of difficulty with some enemies/levels being softlocked, this patch should hopefully resolve some of those issues you may have encountered. Apologies for the issues you may have experienced.

FIXED: Enemies that would need to be killed to proceed should no longer despawn when out of range

CHANGED: The area that the Red Suit spawns in the Art Exhibit has been limited to the main floor

CHANGED: The Red Suit's radio is now louder, emitting at a farther range to make it easier to find them

CHANGED: If in the rare scenario the Red Suit's keycard doesn't drop properly, the player will receive it instantly

ADDED: Hover text on the primary weapons that are still in development

There may be a couple other changes mixed in there, but since it's super late, I may have forgotten them, so forgive me for that but I hope the above fixes improve everyone's experience.

Thank you again for your feedback and bug reports, we'll continue keeping an eye out for your comments.

