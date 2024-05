Share · View all patches · Build 14450928 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 06:26:27 UTC by Wendy

-Changed music order to better suit the levels

-Made certain songs shorter

-Recompiled lighting for level 7

-Fixed shotgun viewmodel

-Fixed particle FX preloading on title screen

-Added props to the start of level 4

-Small changes to level 3

MUSIC BY ZAK ZUNI.

Cheers and enjoy