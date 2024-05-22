 Skip to content

Love Delivery update for 22 May 2024

[FIX] V2.0.3 Update (Achievement Issue Fixed)

Share · View all patches · Build 14450812 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Riders,

There was an issue with Achievement in the latest build, and it is now fixed!

Thank Hadaz for the swift feedback 👍

If you find any issues along the way, please report it to us. We are more than happy to address it.

Thank you 😊

Changed files in this update

