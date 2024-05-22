Patch 2024 May 22nd

Fixed a bug that when you delete Workroom2s or Individual Rooms assigned to employee, the assignment doesn't get deleted
Fixed a bug that when you fire employees from the employee list graphics of employees remain
Fixed a bug that after you fire an big employee in a Big Room, the game crushes
Raised money you can gain from customers slightly
Raised amount of materials you can buy at the Residential Area
Raised efficiency of material gathering employees slightly
Patch2
Fixed a bug that when characters move to stairs or elevators by avoiding occupied rooms, they become inaccessible
Changed files in this update