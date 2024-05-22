Patch 2024 May 22nd

Fixed a bug that when you delete Workroom2s or Individual Rooms assigned to employee, the assignment doesn't get deleted

Fixed a bug that when you fire employees from the employee list graphics of employees remain

Fixed a bug that after you fire an big employee in a Big Room, the game crushes

Raised money you can gain from customers slightly

Raised amount of materials you can buy at the Residential Area

Raised efficiency of material gathering employees slightly

Patch2

Fixed a bug that when characters move to stairs or elevators by avoiding occupied rooms, they become inaccessible