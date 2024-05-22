7th anniversary of Russian fishing 4. Patchnotes 22.05.2024

Dear anglers,

As time flies by, we are celebrating 7 years of RF4! We never expected the game to grow to such a scope and it is because of you! A warm welcome to everybody who joined recently, and a heartfelt thank you to those who have been with us for a long time. We are very excited to keep exploring the awesome world of fishing with you in the future. And of course we will celebrate this birthday with some special challenges, unique rewards and new exclusive reels.

Cheers and tight lines.

Meet you at the water's edge!

Anniversary challenges have been added. Log into the game before 22nd of June 2024 9:00 AM UTC and over the next 60 days complete anniversary challenges and receive unique rewards for each completed stage.

New anniversary reels from Beluga, Reef, SAT, Trident, and Zeiman have been added to the shops.

Fixed: When using a slingshot, a cobra, or a ball of groundbait on a boat, the character automatically moved to the fishing base.

Fixed: In some cases, the rod-pod's bite alarm swinger was not attached to the fishing line correctly.

Fixed: In some cases, a rod-pod with a fishing rod mounted on it could be picked up.

Fixed:In some cases, when changing the rig type, previously installed baits not suitable for the new rig type remained automatically installed. In this case, these baits were not displayed on the rig, but they were displayed in the list of baits on which the fish had been caught.

Some missing strings have been added or fixed.

Until 3rd of June 2024 0:00 UTC, the “Happy Hour” bonus will be valid for all players, and for owners of a premium subscription the duration will be doubled.

Attention! If you activated the “Happy Hour” bonus and then purchased a premium subscription or activated a premium subscription token, then the duration of the bonus will be doubled only the next time it is activated in a day.

The gold and premium discount will take place from May 22nd, 9:00 AM UTC until June 3rd, 9:00 AM UTC: