2.6.1 Update

v2.6.1 - 21 May 2024
MAJOR CHANGES
- Exported savegames are now compressed. This means that savegames from 2.6.1dev will need to be manually converted before backloading into 2.6.0 (@catloversg)
- There was a small API change related to Bladeburner. If your save file is affected by the API change, a file APIBreakInfo-2.6.1.txt will be created on your home computer, which should assist in updating your scripts.
- Some Go scripts may also require updates, please reference the current documentation to troubleshoot any issues.
API
- (Bladeburner) !API Break! ns.bladeburner.getCurrentAction now returns null when not performing an action (@Snarling)
- (Corporation) Add a missing check on exportMaterial (@catloversg)
- (Corporation) Add ns.corporation.sellDivision (@catloversg)
- (Formulas) Add ns.formulas.hacking.growAmount (@d0sboots)
- (Go) Some changes to the Go API, including some minor breaking changes. Please refer to the API documentation in the script editor or at https://github.com/bitburner-official/bitburner-src/blob/stable/markdown/bitburner.go.md (@ficocelliguy)
- (Go) Added ns.go.analysis.getStats (@ficocelliguy)
- (Go) Fix a bug that allowed facing secret opponent early or with wrong board size (@ficoccelliguy)
- (Infiltration) More information is provided on ns.infiltration.getInfiltration (@catloversg)
- (Singularity) Added ns.singularity.getFactionEnemies function (@jaguardeer)
- (Sleeve) SleeveInfiltrationWork now has a nextCompletion promise (@Caldwell-74)
- ns.getRunningScipt().tailProperties now updates x/y positions while the tail window is being moved (@catloversg)
- Fixed an issue that caused ns.disableLog to work incorrectly for some functions (@ficocelliguy)
UI
- (Bladeburner) Console now uses the timestamp formatting from Settings if it is set (@gmcew)
- (Corporation) More granular control of office size increases (@adeilt)
- (Corporation) Adjustments on storage space tooltips (@catlovers)
- (Electron) Fixed an issue where the zoom level would not be updated correctly (@catloversg
- (Gang) Fix inaccurate display of wanted reduction rate when performing "justice" tasks (@LJNeon)
- (Go) Fix an incorrect displayed max favor on Go history page (@ficocelliguy)
- (Hashnet) Show more digits when hashrate is very low (@catloversg)
- (Infiltration) Intro screen now shows how much damage will be taken for each failure (@catloversg)
- (Tutorial) Change display of the buttons in the Tutorial (@catloversg)
- Fixed an issue that could cause wrong RAM value displayed in script editor (@gmcew)
- Tweak display of very large multipliers on the Augmentations screen (@catloversg)
- Active scripts screen will now wrap text when there is a very long list of arguments with no spaces (@catloversg)
- Text files (.txt and .json) posted to the terminal from the ls command are now clickable (@catloversg)
- Fixed a display issue on the bitverse page (@LJNeon)
- Fixed a display issue on the stats page (@catloversg)
- Fixed a display issue with CorruptableText (@catloversg)
- Add "arguments" to list for special highlighting in script editor (@catloversg)
MISC
- (Bladeburner) Internal code refactoring (@Snarling)
- (Corporation) Fix an issue that could cause incorrect average material prices via bulk purchases (@catloversg)\
- (Corporation) Refactored bribery
- (Docs) Various doc fixes (@adeilt, @User670, @catloversg, @gmcew, @jeek, @pontsuyo, @ficocelliguy, @d0sboot, @Vilsol)
- (Electron) Fixed an issue that could cause ghost processes on the Steam version (@catloversg
- (Go) "No AI" white player can now pass (@ficocelliguy)
- (Go) Reimplement superko rule, adjust save data (@ficocelliguy)
- (Go) Balance tweaks and other bugfixes (@ficocelliguy)
- (Go) Fix an issue that could cause the AI to try taking two turns simultaneously (@Snarling)
- (Go) Bonus from Tetrads now applies to all combat stats (@gmcew)
- (Go) Internally streamlined some Go code (@d0sboots, @Snarling)
- (Hacknet) Fixed an issue in the engine loop that could cause offline earnings with hacknet to be inaccurate (@d0sboots)
- (Inflitration) Rework and tuning for Slash game (@catloversg)
- (Inflitration) Fix an "invalid location" crash (@catloversg)
- (Sleeve) Fix incorrect starting shock values while in BN10
- New internal implementation for getRandomInt (@catloversg)
- Improved the description text for the Hamming Code contract (@gmcew)
- Fixed a bug in the useRerender hook, which could occasionally cause UI bugs (@catloversg)
- Added error handling in cases where a savegame cannot be loaded (@catloversg)
- 'buy -a' command will now partially buy programs even if not all can be bought (@TheAimMan)
- Tweaked the interaction between backdoored servers and reputation requirements (@catloversg)
- Update Credits page to show @d0sboots as an active maintainer (@Snarling)
- Changed the name of an augmentation at the request of the original author (@hydroflame)
- Allow .json files (@shyguy1412)
- Remove jquery dependency (@catloversg)
- Disable text translation, which commonly causes crashes (@catloversg)
- Fix an incorrect unit in ns.spawn logs (@FoGsesipod)
- Servers that don't exist yet will not show up in autocomplete data (@catloversg)
- Add optional file for ignoring some specific commits with git blame (@adeilt)
- Remove some unnecessary data from save file (@Snarling)
- Added general API break utilities for future use (@Snarling)
- Remove an internal dependency and streamline code for downloading files (@catloversg)
- Remove some unused internal constants (@catloversg)
- Ensure lastNodeReset property is initialized correctly on the player object (@catloversg)
- The value of "this" within the main function will no longer be the script module itself (@d0sboots)
- Fixed an incorrect file mode (@mctylr-gh)
- Nerf noodle bar (various contributors)
Changed files in this update