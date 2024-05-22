v0.5.4.3
Main Menu:
Additions:
Added a sponsored Tab
Sponsored Tab Additions:
Added Captaincool19DoesGames
Laypo Space Game
Changes:
Changes to the text in the shop
Enemy ship is now called Ankir
If the Ankir goo is over 600 pixels from ankir then the goo despawns
Player can only control the direction of the player ammo from under 200 pixels away
Player ammo despawns when 400 pixels from player
Enemy goo is now called Ankir goo
Additions Level 2:
Added a new creature named Olkins
About Olkins:
Has 4hp
Takes 3 space ammo to destroy
+5 score when destroyed
Bugs:
- Can't submit a score on level 1 in Space Shooter Gane
Changed depots in beta branch