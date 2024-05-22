 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 22 May 2024

V0.5.4.3

Build 14450535 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 06:09:11 UTC

v0.5.4.3
Main Menu:
Additions:
Added a sponsored Tab

Sponsored Tab Additions:
Added Captaincool19DoesGames

Laypo Space Game

Changes:
Changes to the text in the shop
Enemy ship is now called Ankir
If the Ankir goo is over 600 pixels from ankir then the goo despawns
Player can only control the direction of the player ammo from under 200 pixels away
Player ammo despawns when 400 pixels from player
Enemy goo is now called Ankir goo

Additions Level 2:
Added a new creature named Olkins

About Olkins:
Has 4hp
Takes 3 space ammo to destroy
+5 score when destroyed

Bugs:

  • Can't submit a score on level 1 in Space Shooter Gane

