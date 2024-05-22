This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.5.4.3

Main Menu:

Additions:

Added a sponsored Tab

Sponsored Tab Additions:

Added Captaincool19DoesGames

Laypo Space Game

Changes:

Changes to the text in the shop

Enemy ship is now called Ankir

If the Ankir goo is over 600 pixels from ankir then the goo despawns

Player can only control the direction of the player ammo from under 200 pixels away

Player ammo despawns when 400 pixels from player

Enemy goo is now called Ankir goo

Additions Level 2:

Added a new creature named Olkins

About Olkins:

Has 4hp

Takes 3 space ammo to destroy

+5 score when destroyed

Bugs: