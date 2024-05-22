 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DCS World Steam Edition update for 22 May 2024

DCS 2.9.5.55300

Share · View all patches · Build 14450533 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introduced new aircraft module - DCS: F-4E Phantom II by Heatblur
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2518950/DCS_F4E_Phantom_II_by_Heatblur_Simulations/
New campaign - DCS: F/A-18C Operation Green Line by BADGER633
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2982410/DCS_FA18C_Operation_Green_Line_by_BADGER633/

New bomb fuze options for several modern aircraft.
Added the ability to adjust various settings to a range of US air-to-ground armament - GP LD and HD bombs, Paveway II and III, JDAM and CBUs. Adjustable settings include, where applicable, fuze types, arming and functioning delays, airburst altitude, laser seeker PRF code, bomblet release RPM and various external weapon features.
Please see: DCS: Bomb Fuze Update

DCS World

  • Added: Massun Asset Pack - numerous buildings, vehicles and fortifications.
  • Voice chat. Added warning message when the master volume is set to zero.
  • Improved propeller and jet wash effect on nearby vegetation.
  • Effects. Jet wash effect does not show for own aircraft - fixed.
  • Weapons. Corrected Mk-80 series of bombs models fuse animation.
  • VR. OpenXR. Controller/ Input. Change keypressed logic.
  • Cargo transportation. The cargo is teleported from any point on map task - fixed.
  • ATC. After take off comms stuck at abort take off - fixed.
  • AI Aircraft. AWACS. Option SILENCE does not work - fixed.
  • ME. Country field is empty when the user selects a ship in some cases - fixed.
  • MP. Eliminated bug that caused FPS drop on the server with many data link clients.
  • VR. Leap Motion Gemini 5.17.1 drivers updated.
  • Added "G Warm Up" option in Gameplay Settings. If enabled, this will set the aircraft to having already performed a G warm up IF the missions start in the air. If the mission starts on the ground (ramp, hot, or runway), the player will still have to perform a G warm up.
  • Weapons. S-25L doesn't guided on laser spot - fixed
  • 3D models. Fixed Land Rovers lods.
  • 3D models. Fixed KS-19 geometry.
  • Ships AI. Fixed CIWS on Molniya-corvettes.
DCS: F-16C Viper by Eagle Dynamics
  • Added new model pilot - work in progress.
  • Added improved movements of the pilot head and torso - work in progress.
  • Added Maverick and HMCS Auto-Boresight option. If enabled, you no longer need to manual boresight these. This is an OPTION.
  • Fixed: Increased G-warmup effect time.
  • Added Bomb Fuze Options and Settings from ME - work in progress - missions where laser code is set to anything but default (1688) will need the code edited in Mission Editor using the new method.
  • Fixed: Tuning the IFA alignment and further FIXes.
  • Fixed: Missing scale on the standby attitude indicator.
  • Fixed: GPS time starts at 00:00 when entering a mission.
  • Fixed: FCR Air to Air Header fix.
  • Fixed: Wheel friction imbalance.
  • Fixed: FCR target Min/Max altitudes inverted in negative antenna elevation.
  • Fixed: Handoff from TGP to TV-guided AGM-65's is partially functional using TMS Right.
  • Fixed: RWR displays radars in "Track" mode in the inner "Missile Launch" ring.
  • Fixed: CCRP lateral drop limit too small.
  • Fixed: Scan volume twitching around when bugged target near or beyond gimbal limit.
  • Fixed: RWR SYS Test no longer functions.
  • Fixed: True heading on ICP stuck at 00.
  • Fixed: Boresighting Mavericks is aligning with point mid air.
  • Fixed: HSD zoom glitch.
  • Fixed: Spotlight scan volume and EXP reference box snap from centre of display instead of appearing directly at cursor location.
  • Fixed: Entering OVRD while in spotlight search can cause radar to stop working.
  • Fixed: TGP does not take INS drift into account well (coordinates and height of the point changes).
  • Fixed: Rolls left under positive G.
  • Fixed: Search target hotlines don't work.
  • Fixed: RWS SAM cannot change radar range scale is designated inside an auto-range zone.
  • Fixed: Maverick seeker LOS Slave to FPM at TMS Down ignores SPI.
  • Fixed; Right MFD rocker switch labels incorrectly refer to Left MFD.
  • Fixed: JDAM with nose plugs fitted show 0 second AD in SMS by default.
  • Fixed: Exhaust "turkey feathers" graphical clipping/misaligned.

NOTE: The Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod is in active development for release later this year.

DCS: F/A-18C by Eagle Dynamics
  • Added improved movements of the pilot head and torso - work in progress.
  • Added Button to disable the pilot moving/looking in the direction of the camera.
  • Added Bomb Fuze Options and Settings from ME - work in progress - missions where laser code is set to anything but default (1688) will need the code edited in Mission Editor using the new method. Also please note that changing the laser code of GBU via the aircraft avionics no longer functions. Code must be set in mission editor, or refuel/rearm.
  • Fixed: AGM-84E/SLAM-ER does not guide to target in TOO.
  • Fixed: No info showing for track files from MIDS if you don't have trackfiles with radar contribution.
  • Fixed: IFF Sensor Depress no longer working and very long delay to IFF.
  • Fixed: AIM-7 Sparrow not guiding when target is at bottom or low half of 12° FLOOD circle.
  • Fixed: SA page MIDS symbols misaligned.
  • Fixed: Unable to enter STT mini-raster on brick in TWS, with sensor control towards the radar.
  • Fixed: SA page TDC acts differently from RDR ATTK and AZ/EL TDC, should work the same way.
  • Fixed: Not designated track files disappear in RWS, if brick trail fades out.
  • Fixed: RSET in TWS should not deselect the HITS option.
  • Fixed: Cannot enter Waypoint Offset minutes and Seconds - getting ERROR message.
  • Fixed: Over bank in PA mode.
  • Fixed: ACQ Point Cue not showing if more than 1 radar track files present.
  • Fixed: ACQ Point Cue stuck on display after its trace file is deleted.
  • Fixed: Gun firing rate is always Low in (and after) A-G mode.
  • Check FCS schedule for errors based on user feedback (https://forum.dcs.world/topic/344261-possible-fcs-schedule-error/)
  • Fixed: AIM-9X seeker becomes stuck.
  • Fixed: AGM-84D RBL mode explodes after launch.
  • Fixed: Pressing cage/uncage for >0.8 seconds toggles AIM-7 LOFT.
DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamics
  • Added modelling and animation of equipment behind “service hatches”. Keybind to open and close are unbound to “service hatches”.
  • Added FCR C-Scope and FCR Zoom.
  • Added FCR/TADS LINK function.
  • Added C-Scope, Zoom, and LINK descriptions to FCR chapter in Early Access Guide EN.
  • Added FCR multicrew sync (Work-In-Progress).
  • Fixed: Client CPG instals FCR but FCR page for host in pilot seat indicates FCR is not installed.
  • Fixed: FCR installation and power-on indications on FCR-UTIL and WPN-UTIL pages.
  • Fixed: FCR NTS/ANTS are not sequencing for opposite crew members in multicrew.
  • Fixed: FCR NTS/ANTS are sequencing when rockets are fired at FCR targets.
  • Fixed: FCR NTS should not be cursor-selectable if FCR is not the selected sight in the crewstation.
  • Fixed: A single ghost target is appearing in the centre of the FCR page.
  • Fixed: FCR should not autopage on CPG MPD if TDU displays FCR page.
  • Fixed: FCR moving target symbol errors.
  • Fixed: Cannot exit TGT format on FCR page by de-selecting TGT (L4) button.
  • Fixed: Cursor-selecting a target on the TGT format of the FCR page is setting it as an NTS target.
  • Fixed: Missile Constraints Box not displayed on Pilot's FCR page if video underlay from CPG is displayed.
  • Fixed: Firing AGM-114L missile at FCR target causes a crash.
  • Fixed: Additional X symbol is appearing in HMD symbology when a missile is fired at an FCR target.
  • Fixed: Client/CPG weapon usage in multi-crew not synced with Pilot crewstation.
  • Fixed: Auto start sequence doesn't work.
  • Fixed: Engine starters are non-functional above 3500 feet / 1070 metres or low air densities.
  • Fixed: CPG TADS control still possible when using PNVS as NVS sensor.
  • Fixed: TADS FOV and Sensor Select settings when NVS switched off.
  • Fixed: PNVS and TADS video underlay in helmet display should not be roll-stabilised to horizon.
  • Fixed: Edge of HDU combiner lens is not limiting IHADSS video.
  • Fixed: Syncing missing entity.
  • Fixed: Training missions are missing from the game menu.
  • Fixed: Pilot and CPG views are out of place and are limited in movement.
  • Fixed: NAV Fly-To Cue symbol is displayed on TDU when symbology mode is in Hover or Bob-Up.
  • Fixed: If the CPG's TDU knob is set to OFF, "TEDAC Unavailable" is displayed when George is commanded to search
  • George will use HDU if enabled, otherwise will turn on TDU to employ TADS
  • If NVS Mode switch in CPG crewstation is set to NORM or FIXED, George will set it to OFF to employ TADS
  • Fixed: During Cold Start in day time, George should set up the cockpit for day time use.
  • Fixed: PP coordinates are slightly off in the TSD.
  • Fixed: TSD threat rings are not displayed when enabled on the THRT SHOW page.
  • Fixed: TSD FRZ (R4) is becoming de-selected if CAQ is used after PAN.
  • Fixed: User's Guide. Incorrect list numbering on page 336-337.
  • Known issues AH-64D. Will fix ASAP.
  • CPG WPN page and TSD page desync in multicrew.
DCS: A-10C II Tank Killer by Eagle Dynamics
  • Fixed. ARC-210 presets names get erased and modulation mixed.
DCS: Bf-109K-4 by Eagle Dynamics
  • Updated: Free Challenge Campaign Missions #11 & #12 (WIP)
DCS: F-86F Sabre by Eagle Dynamics
  • Fixed: Gun Overheat seems overdone, and recovery too long
  • Fixed: AIM-9B should not have the uncage function
DCS: F-5E Tiger II by Eagle Dynamics
  • Fixed: Radar clutter issues
  • increased the randomness of the range distribution, increased clutter max range
  • Note: if the track antenna is declined almost maximum, it reduces scan traces on the surface. If you move antenna up, you'll see a lot more ground clutter
  • Fixed: RWR not showing locked radars in Search mode
  • Added: AIM-9J
  • Fixed: TACAN stops working after takeoff
  • Fixed: should not be able to uncage AIM-9B pre-launch
  • Fixed: FFB X axis trim is inverted
  • Fixed: Oxygen Diluter controls incorrect behaviour when assigned to key or button
  • Updated: Laser code setting is removed from aircraft options and kneeboard
DCS: MiG-15bis by Eagle Dynamics
  • Fixed: If strong wind is present in the mission, the controls movement becomes incorrect
  • Fixed: Marker beacon light and sound is active when it should not be
  • Fixed: Target Wingspan action error
  • Increase/Decrease actions are swapped on the non-axis commands
  • Fixed: Gunsight ranging is incorrect
  • Fixed: Human plane wheels are not touching the ground
  • Fixed: Repaired gear won't retract (after damaged at high speed)
DCS: Supercarrier by Eagle Dynamics
Fixed: Platcam showing a Tomcat as Hornet
Flaming Cliffs by Eagle Dynamics
  • F-15C. Nose wheel steering held wheel castor is very unstable - fixed
DCS: SA-342 Gazelle by Polychop Simulations
  • Added: New rotor blur system
  • Fixed: NADIR needle deviation on SA-342L
  • Fixed: Landing light not visible on SA-342L
  • Updated: Completely new multi crew system with join in progress (Work in progress)
  • Updated: Refined external textures
  • Updated: IR deflector model and textures
  • Added liveries:
  • UK Royal Air Force NO.2 FTS
  • UK Royal Navy Air 705 Squadron
  • LEB Air Force Grey / Green
  • GER Army Green / Black
  • SE Air Force FOA
  • Generic Navy Grey
  • Generic Black Low Visibility
DCS: JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations
  • New: Navigation Flight Plan B (FP-B)
  • FP-A and FP-B share DST channels 1-29
  • FP-B waypoints must be after FP-A waypoints
  • In ME, a waypoint with the name ‘FPB’ will be marked as the first waypoint of FP-B and all following waypoints will be assigned to FP-B.
  • In MFCD->DST page, FP-A/FP-B channels are exclusive for selection/edit.
  • You can switch FP-A and FP-B navigation plans in UFCP.
  • Fixed: C701TV image too bright issue
DCS Mirage F1 by Aerges

General:

  • Hands are correctly positioned now on the stick and throttle in VR.
  • Landing gear is now lowered during repair.
  • At repair, the throttle is always moved to the cut position.
  • Repair now deselects engine emergency regulation mode.
  • Fixed engine fire not repaired in certain cases.
  • Changes to make our interface compatible with the new implementation of ED’s GBU laser code setting.
  • Corrected external lights logic (pending a fix to the formation light of the BE).
  • Exchanged navigation and formation lights labels, to correctly reflect the logic of the aircraft.
  • Fixed minor typo in clickability and input (MRK-->MKR).

Systems:

  • Made the Sight Repeater in F1BE a true collimating display.
  • Adjusted visual look of Sight Repeater image border, plus other minor improvements.
  • Removed fuel transfer sequence selector (“LISSE, BIDONS”) switch in Mirage F1 BE.
  • Fixed AI police light logic: The light will not be set on anymore at taxi/takeoff.
  • Fixed AI landing/taxi light logic: it will be switched between ‘landing’ and ‘taxi’ modes correctly now. There are still minor issues, which will be addressed in the next update.
  • Implemented engine destruction due to engine overspeed.
  • Engine overspeed warning removed.
  • Adjusted engine oil consumption.

Armament system:

  • Fixed bug that precluded jettison of certain stores in certain situations and configurations.
  • Fixed Sidewinder missile growl not coming on until a heat source is detected.
  • Fixed weapons not firing after reload in unlimited weapons mode.
  • Fixed erroneous launch order for mixed IR and radar guided R530 missiles loadout - with both selected and locked, the IR one will always have launch priority.
  • Flight Model:
  • Adjusted fuselage pylon strength.

Miscellaneous:

  • Updated flight manual: added engine emergency regulation system content.
DCS: C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev
  • IR missile audio will stop now once electric power becomes unavailable.
  • "Throttle Idle Detent - Idle" and "Throttle Idle Detent - Stop" input commands are not toggle commands anymore. Each command now performs the action according to its description.
  • Fixed startup training mission - it was not advancing when moving the throttle from idle to stop.
  • Fixed autostart/autostop sequence macro: throttle will move to idle or stop as needed independently of the current throttle position (idle or stop). In other words, it won't work as a toggle.
DCS: South Atlantic map by RAZBAM Simulations
  • Updated - revamped tree maps across the map using 40% less trees.
  • Updated - Tree mix adjusted to include additional variations.
  • Updated - Falklands Island Bluff Cove area created dredged channel to allow ship movement
  • Removed - Removed the automated shipping for the oil tankers (just didn't work)
DCS: Kola map by Orbx
  • updated - Tree maps (should give more performance in densely tree populated areas)
  • fixed - removed grass from inside Hangers at Bodo
  • new - various small villages added in various locations
  • Updated: Changed the following airfield names
  • Lakselv to Banak
  • Olengorsk to Olenya
  • Severomorsk1 to Severomorsk-1
  • Severomorsk3 to Severomorsk-3
  • fixed - Laselv approach Lighting RW 16
  • fixed - Kemi ILS RW18 not aligned correctly
  • fixed - some train route height adjustment
  • fixed - Bodo some AI collisions resolved
  • updated - Bodo Parking slot names
  • fixed - Bodo AI taxi jams
  • fixed - Bodo all Military hanger height placement
  • fixed - Monchegorsk AI traffic corrections
  • fixed - Monchegorsk Incorrect parking boxes
  • fixed - Murmansk fix taxiway obstructions
  • fixed - Murmansk - various model placement issues
  • fixed - multiple breaks in roads

Campaigns

P-51D: The Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign by Reflected Simulations
  • BBC is available on channel C
DCS: F-14A Zone 5 Campaign by Reflected Simulations
  • New interactive checklists
DCS: F-14A Fear the Bones Campaign by Reflected Simulations
  • New interactive checklists
  • Comms issue possible workaround (C-17 voice transmitter shouldn't rtb)
DCS: F-14 Speed & Angels Campaign by Reflected Simulations
  • New interactive checklists
  • Skippable briefings
DCS: Mi-24P Outpost Campaign by Stone Sky
  • More information about setting up ICS in the campaign description
DCS: MAD AH-64D Campaign by Stone Sky
  • All missions. The relay station has been changed
  • Mission 8. Fixed a bug with the moving zone
  • Mission 1. Minor changes
DCS: F-14B Operation Sandworm Campaign by Sandman Simulations
  • All missions: Charts and briefing materials and kneeboards updated
  • All missions: Hornet side numbers fixed to realistic
  • Mission 5: Ai behaviour changed to make sure Enfield 1 gets launched
  • Mission 6: Hornets attacking against ground targets - fixed. Mission sometimes fail even if goals are met - fixed.
DCS: P-51D Debden Eagles Campaign by Reflected Simulations
  • Fixed game breaking bug
DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion by Badger633
  • Missions 6 & 7: EZ refuel version reducing fuel fixed.
  • Missions 8 & 9: EZ refuel versions Fords fuel mass fixed.
DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion 2 by Badger633
  • Missions 1,2,3,5,7,10,11& 13: Speed stop added so if time accelerated sim will automatically stop next communication.
  • Mission 4,6,8,9a,9b and 12: Ford fuel mass fixed. Speed stop added so if time accelerated sim will automatically stop next communication.
DCS: F/A-18C Serpent’s Head 2 by Badger633
  • All missions except 2: As requested, enforced turbulence removed, add in your settings if required.
DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion by Badger633
  • Missions 6 & 7: EZ refuel version reducing fuel fixed.
  • Missions 8 & 9: EZ refuel versions Fords fuel mass fixed.
  • All Missions: As requested, enforced turbulence removed, add in your settings if required.
DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion 2 by Badger633
  • Missions 1,2,3,5,7,10,11 & 13: Speed stop added so if time accelerated sim will automatically stop next communication.
  • Mission 4,6,8,9a,9b and 12: Ford fuel mass fixed. Speed stop added so if time accelerated sim will automatically stop next communication.
  • All Missions: As requested, enforced turbulence removed, add in your settings if required.
  • EZ Refuel Version: This was not using the ‘EZ Refuel’ version of Mission 12. This is now fixed. On start you will get a notification that the campaign has been rebuilt and your position lost. Just skip to your current mission and proceed.
DCS: F/A-18C Raven One Campaign by Baltic Dragon
  • Mission 02: Fixed issue happening to some players with Smoke not breaking away from player's wing. Fixed issues with RTB tanker not giving fuel / erratic behaviour. Fixed issue happening to some players with Smoke not following Flip after launch.
  • Mission 03: Added safeguard for MANPAD, reducing mission difficulty and thus diminishing possible frustration. Fixed problems with tanker on RTB. Fixed problems with no comms after leaving AO.

Changed files in this update

DCS Wold Content Depot 223751
  • Loading history…
DLC 223770 DLC Mustang Depot 223770
  • Loading history…
DLC 240280 DLC KA-50 Depot 240280
  • Loading history…
DLC 240300 DLC CA Depot 240300
  • Loading history…
DLC 240500 DLC UH-1H Huey Depot 240500
  • Loading history…
DLC 245570 DLC A-10A Depot 245570
  • Loading history…
DLC 245580 DLC Su-25 Depot 245580
  • Loading history…
DLC 245810 DLC A-10C Depot 245810
  • Loading history…
DLC 249310 DCS: Mi-8MTv2 Hip (249310) Depot Depot 249310
  • Loading history…
DLC 249320 DLC Flaming Cliffs 3 Depot 249320
  • Loading history…
DLC 250300 DLC F-15C Depot 250300
  • Loading history…
DLC 250310 Su-27: DCS Flaming Cliffs DLC (250310) Depot Depot 250310
  • Loading history…
DLC 250990 DCS: Fw 190 D-9 Depot 250990
  • Loading history…
DLC 306240 DCS: F-86F Sabre Depot 306240
  • Loading history…
DLC 316960 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst (316960) Depot Depot 316960
  • Loading history…
DLC 316961 Black Shark 2: Republic Campaign (316961) Depot Depot 316961
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316963 Su-27: The Ultimate Argument Campaign (316963) Depot Depot 316963
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316964 DCS: MiG-21bis (316964) Depot Depot 316964
  • Loading history…
DLC 316965 DCS: L-39 Albatros (316965) Depot Depot 316965
  • Loading history…
DLC 316966 DCS: C-101 (316966) Depot Depot 316966
  • Loading history…
DLC 316967 DCS: MiG-15Bis (316967) Depot Depot 316967
  • Loading history…
DLC 411890 DCS: Strait of Hormuz Map (411890) Depot Depot 411890
  • Loading history…
DLC 411891 DCS: NEVADA Test and Training Range Map (411891) Depot Depot 411891
  • Loading history…
DLC 411892 DCS: M-2000C (411892) Depot Depot 411892
  • Loading history…
DLC 411893 DCS: F-14 Tomcat (411893) Depot Depot 411893
  • Loading history…
DLC 411894 DCS: F-5E Tiger II (411894) Depot Depot 411894
  • Loading history…
DLC 411900 F-15C: Red Flag Campaign (411900) Depot Depot 411900
  • Loading history…
DLC 411901 A-10C: Red Flag Campaign (411901) Depot Depot 411901
  • Loading history…
DLC 411910 DCS: SA342M Gazelle (411910) Depot Depot 411910
  • Loading history…
DLC 411911 A-10C: Enemy Within Campaign (411911) Depot Depot 411911
  • Loading history…
DLC 411920 DCS: Spitfire Mk IX (411920) Depot Depot 411920
  • Loading history…
DLC 411930 DCS: AJS-37 Viggen (411930) Depot Depot 411930
  • Loading history…
DLC 411950 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet (411950) Depot Depot 411950
  • Loading history…
DLC 549200 A-10C: Piercing Fury Campaign (549200) Depot Depot 549200
  • Loading history…
DLC 555530 A-10C: Advanced Aircraft Training Qualification Campaign (555530) Depot Depot 555530
  • Loading history…
DLC 555531 A-10C: Basic Flight Training Campaign (555531) Depot Depot 555531
  • Loading history…
DLC 555532 P-51D: High Stakes Campaign (555532) Depot Depot 555532
  • Loading history…
DLC 602620 A-10C: Stone Shield Campaign (602620) Depot Depot 602620
  • Loading history…
DLC 602621 Mi-8MTV2: The Border Campaign (602621) Depot Depot 602621
  • Loading history…
DLC 602622 F-5E: Aggressors Basic Fighter Maneuvers Campaign (602622) Depot Depot 602622
  • Loading history…
DLC 602623 The Museum Relic Campaign (602623) Depot Depot 602623
  • Loading history…
DLC 684850 DCS: Normandy 1944 Map (684850) Depot Depot 684850
  • Loading history…
DLC 684851 DCS: World War II Assets Pack (684851) Depot Depot 684851
  • Loading history…
DLC 685080 F-5E: Aggressors Air Combat Maneuver Campaign (685080) Depot Depot 685080
  • Loading history…
DLC 695860 Spitfire: Epsom Campaign (695860) Depot Depot 695860
  • Loading history…
DLC 706180 A-10C: Tactical Training Qualification Campaign (706180) Depot Depot 706180
  • Loading history…
DLC 726690 Su-33 for DCS World (726690) Depot Depot 726690
  • Loading history…
DLC 728300 F-15C: The Georgian War Campaign (728300) Depot Depot 728300
  • Loading history…
DLC 728301 Mi-8MTV2: Oilfield Campaign (728301) Depot Depot 728301
  • Loading history…
DLC 728302 UH-1H: Argo Campaign (728302) Depot Depot 728302
  • Loading history…
DLC 759130 DCS: AV-8B Night Attack V/STOL (759130) Depot Depot 759130
  • Loading history…
DLC 780140 P-51D Mustang: Operation Charnwood Campaign (780140) Depot Depot 780140
  • Loading history…
DLC 890250 DCS: M-2000C - Red Flag Campaign by Baltic Dragon (890250) Depot Depot 890250
  • Loading history…
DLC 890290 DCS: L-39 Albatros - Kursant Campaign (890290) Depot Depot 890290
  • Loading history…
DLC 917390 DCS: Yak-52 (917390) Depot Depot 917390
  • Loading history…
DLC 918970 F-15C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (918970) Depot Depot 918970
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (933980) Depot Depot 933980
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for Mi-8 Depot 933981
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for L-39 Depot 933982
  • Loading history…
DLC 935010 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 and Ka-50 Memory of a Hero Campaign (935010) Depot Depot 935010
  • Loading history…
DLC 957110 MiG-29: DCS Flaming Cliffs (957110) Depot Depot 957110
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024700 DCS: Combined Arms Frontlines Georgia Campaign (1024700) Depot Depot 1024700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024701 DCS: P-51D Mustang Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign (1024701) Depot Depot 1024701
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024702 DCS: MiG-19P Farmer (1024702) Depot Depot 1024702
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024703 DCS: Christen Eagle II (1024703) Depot Depot 1024703
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024704 DCS: Spitfire LF Mk.IX The Big Show Campaign (1024704) Depot Depot 1024704
  • Loading history…
DLC 1061310 DCS: A-10C Warthog - The Enemy Within 3.0 Campaign (1061310) Depot Depot 1061310
  • Loading history…
DLC 1084210 DCS: I-16 (1084210) Depot Depot 1084210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1090850 DCS: F-16C Viper (1090850) Depot Depot 1090850
  • Loading history…
DLC 1101970 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 (1101970) Depot Depot 1101970
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120300 DCS: Syria Map (1120300) Depot Depot 1120300
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120301 DCS: The Channel Map (1120301) Depot Depot 1120301
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120302 F/A-18C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (1120302) Depot Depot 1120302
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120304 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt (1120304) Depot Depot 1120304
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120305 DCS: Supercarrier (1120305) Depot Depot 1120305
  • Loading history…
DLC 1136150 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst - Jagdflieger Campaign (1136150) Depot Depot 1136150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1141980 DCS: UH-1H Huey - Worlds Apart Campaign (1141980) Depot Depot 1141980
  • Loading history…
DLC 1199120 DCS: JF-17 Thunder (1199120) Depot Depot 1199120
  • Loading history…
DLC 1347090 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet - Serpents Head 2 Campaign (1347090) Depot Depot 1347090
  • Loading history…
DLC 1357330 DCS: F-86F Sabre: Hunters Over the Yalu Campaign (1357330) Depot Depot 1357330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405240 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 Crew Part 1 Campaign (1405240) Depot Depot 1405240
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405241 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Raven One Сampaign (1405241) Depot Depot 1405241
  • Loading history…
DLC 1417260 DCS: A-10C II Warthog (1417260) Depot Depot 1417260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1418400 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 Horrido! Campaign (1418400) Depot Depot 1418400
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536950 DCS: F-5E Black Sea Resolve '79 Campaign (1536950) Depot Depot 1536950
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536951 DCS: AV-8B Sky Warrior Campaign (1536951) Depot Depot 1536951
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536952 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Rising Squall Campaign (1536952) Depot Depot 1536952
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536953 DCS: F-16C Viper Red Flag 21-1 Campaign (1536953) Depot Depot 1536953
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536954 DCS: F-14A Zone 5 Campaign (1536954) Depot Depot 1536954
  • Loading history…
DLC 1537760 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Pontus Campaign (1537760) Depot Depot 1537760
  • Loading history…
DLC 1593360 DCS: Mi-24P HIND (1593360) Depot Depot 1593360
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610880 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt Wolfpack Campaign (1610880) Depot Depot 1610880
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610881 DCS: Black Shark 2 Pandemic Campaign (1610881) Depot Depot 1610881
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610882 DCS: A-10C II Tank Killer Operation Persian Freedom Campaign (1610882) Depot Depot 1610882
  • Loading history…
DLC 1643290 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion Campaign (1643290) Depot Depot 1643290
  • Loading history…
DLC 1677150 DCS: Mariana Islands Map (1677150) Depot Depot 1677150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1678260 DCS: F-14A Fear the Bones Campaign (1678260) Depot Depot 1678260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1683700 DCS: MiG-21bis Battle of Krasnodar Campaign (1683700) Depot Depot 1683700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690510 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101EB (1690510) Depot Depot 1690510
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690511 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101СС (1690511) Depot Depot 1690511
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690512 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for L-39С (1690512) Depot Depot 1690512
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690513 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for Mi-8MTV2 (1690513) Depot Depot 1690513
  • Loading history…
DLC 1721210 DCS: MiG-21 Constant Peg Campaign (1721210) Depot Depot 1721210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1724230 DCS: Mosquito FB VI (1724230) Depot Depot 1724230
  • Loading history…
DLC 1725570 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (1725570) Depot Depot 1725570
  • Loading history…
DLC 1770580 DCS: AH-64D (1770580) Depot Depot 1770580
  • Loading history…
DLC 1853640 DCS: A-10C Tank Killer Iron Flag Part 1 (1853640) Depot Depot 1853640
  • Loading history…
DLC 1855800 DCS: UH-1H Huey Paradise Lost (1855800) Depot Depot 1855800
  • Loading history…
DLC 1882810 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for SA342 Gazelle (1882810) Depot Depot 1882810
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941330 DCS: MAD Campaign by Stone Sky (1941330) Depot Depot 1941330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941331 DCS: AV-8B Hormuz Freedom Campaign by SorelRo (1941331) Depot Depot 1941331
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941332 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Cerberus North by Ground Pounder Sims (1941332) Depot Depot 1941332
  • Loading history…
DLC 1952280 DCS: A-10C Operation Agile Spear Campaign by Combat King Simulations (1952280) Depot Depot 1952280
  • Loading history…
DLC 1961240 DCS: F-14B Operation Sandworm Campaign by Sandman Simulations (1961240) Depot Depot 1961240
  • Loading history…
DLC 2004130 DCS: Spitfire Beware! Beware! Campaign by Reflected Sims (2004130) Depot Depot 2004130
  • Loading history…
DLC 2017210 DCS: South Atlantic (2017210) Depot Depot 2017210
  • Loading history…
DLC 2019580 DCS: MAD JF-17 Campaign by Stone Sky (2019580) Depot Depot 2019580
  • Loading history…
DLC 2057930 DCS: F/A-18C Raven One: Dominant Fury campaign by Baltic Dragon (2057930) Depot Depot 2057930
  • Loading history…
DLC 2071330 DCS: Mirage F1 (2071330) Depot Depot 2071330
  • Loading history…
DLC 2147490 DCS: MB-339 (2147490) Depot Depot 2147490
  • Loading history…
DLC 2214600 DCS: Black Shark 3 (2214600) Depot Depot 2214600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2236870 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion II Campaign by Badger633 (2236870) Depot Depot 2236870
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281560 DCS: Mosquito V for Victory Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281560) Depot Depot 2281560
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281600 DCS: F-14 Speed & Angels Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281600) Depot Depot 2281600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2286850 DCS: MAD AH-64D Campaign by Stone Sky (2286850) Depot Depot 2286850
  • Loading history…
DLC 2288320 DCS: DCS: AV-8B Kerman Campaign by Ground Pounder Sim (2288320) Depot Depot 2288320
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316470 Depot 2316470
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316890 Depot 2316890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2320360 Depot 2320360
  • Loading history…
DLC 2413980 Depot 2413980
  • Loading history…
DLC 2431910 Depot 2431910
  • Loading history…
DLC 2518950 Depot 2518950
  • Loading history…
DLC 2545060 Depot 2545060
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635100 Depot 2635100
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635860 Depot 2635860
  • Loading history…
DLC 2692050 Depot 2692050
  • Loading history…
DLC 2742450 Depot 2742450
  • Loading history…
DLC 2778890 Depot 2778890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2860310 Depot 2860310
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982410 Depot 2982410
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link