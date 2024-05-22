 Skip to content

Shape Survivor update for 22 May 2024

Bug fixing and balance adjustment

Build 14450474 · Last edited 22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue of inability to move magic areas on maps 2 and 3
  2. The defense enhancement is somewhat too powerful, with both damage and output, so we have made adjustments to it

