Version Update (1.0.1.1)

Hello everyone, the game has been updated to (1.0.1.1) version, we have fixed a lot of issues and bugs. The game currently has some unbalanced data, and we will continue to focus on these issues in the future and continue to improve. If you have any bug feedback or suggestions for game updates, we'd love to talk to you!

This update fixes 2 issues that caused errors in the game

Fixed an issue where purchases could not be made when the store was locked Fixed an issue where characters in the lab would learn talents and skills incorrectly in English language.