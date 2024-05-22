 Skip to content

Random Legion update for 22 May 2024

Version Update (1.0.1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 14450366 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, the game has been updated to (1.0.1.1) version, we have fixed a lot of issues and bugs. The game currently has some unbalanced data, and we will continue to focus on these issues in the future and continue to improve. If you have any bug feedback or suggestions for game updates, we'd love to talk to you!
This update fixes 2 issues that caused errors in the game

  1. Fixed an issue where purchases could not be made when the store was locked
  2. Fixed an issue where characters in the lab would learn talents and skills incorrectly in English language.

