Carth 0.1.2a is Now Live

We really busted our asses and got out what we hope the last serious update that will fix game breaking (although rare) bugs that some of you reported. This update will break most Players saved game. For that we are sorry, but to make up for it... You have free coins and XP given at any teleportation portal. We hope that can help some of you get back on your feet and not feel complete angst for a restart. Thank you all for the support as it means a lot to us.

What does this Patch Bring?

Carth 0.1.2a

(THIS PATCH MAY BREAK SAVED GAMES BUT WE GIVE YOU)

~Free xp and coins at all teleportation portals (Meant only for testing, and in case of broken save)

~Fixed Quests not updating correctly in multiplayer

~Added Level Up Indicator Text

~Fixed multiple spelling errors in dialogues

~Added continue / skip forward in dialogues with button press

~Added over a Dozen Tool Tips to the game

~Fixed error with special damage weapons causing no XP to Players

~Fixed error with special damage weapons causing clients to disconnect or crash

~UI Work

~Fixed bug with quest system not working randomly in multiplayer

~Fixed bug with quest system not counting items correctly for quests

~Fixed bug if chosen rifter race then changing to other would give horns in game

~Removed unwanted Xp gains UI pop up on extreme resolutions

~Fixed bug that could show unwanted text for xp gains or events

~Fixed multiple dialogue disconnect nodes

~VFX tweaks to sky brightness

~Turned off depth of field by default

~Set render distance low as default for all Global Quality Settings

~Fixed Tanning Rack not showing in inventory

~Fixed bard level 4 offering 2 of same spell

~Fixed Skills showing incorrect descriptions

~Fixed Traits showing incorrect data

~Adjustments to Spells VFX

~Fixed internal error thrown on clients

What are we planning next?

There are few outstanding issues mostly revolving around networking that we will begin to narrow our focus. Aiming to bring Carth up to a high standard for all of us. Polishing and Quality of Life enchantments are also at the top of our list. Only actual reported bugs take precedent so if you find something please reach out on the Official Discord Community With 1000 Members . We will be posting our roadmap and keeping up to date here on steam, and the discord soon. This weekend we plan a big community play through and live stream! We hope you all can join us then. Tread Safe Carthians!