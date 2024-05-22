 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary update for 22 May 2024

Small Patch 2024-21-05

Share · View all patches · Build 14450212 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 04:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Once again, thank you all for your support.

In this small update, we’ve dared to make the game a bit more challenging:

  • Less ammo: Now, if you don’t focus on landing precise headshots, you’ll be in trouble.

  • More elements in some levels: We’ve added more elements to the scenery to make it more enjoyable and immersive.

We continue to count on your support. If you have any suggestions, feedback, or need any kind of assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us.

See you in the next updates,
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2522451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link