Small Patch 2024-21-05

Dear players,

Once again, thank you all for your support.

In this small update, we’ve dared to make the game a bit more challenging:

Less ammo: Now, if you don’t focus on landing precise headshots, you’ll be in trouble.

More elements in some levels: We’ve added more elements to the scenery to make it more enjoyable and immersive.

We continue to count on your support. If you have any suggestions, feedback, or need any kind of assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us.

See you in the next updates,

Thank you.