Hotfix v1.1.1p2

PLEASE NOTE: We have updated the server to facilitate this Hotfix. If you are experiencing any connection issues (like turn timers zeroing out or error messages) please just exit the client - do not forfeit/abandon your games! - download the update via Steam, and dive back in. If you were in a sessional game, it will remain in progress and you will be able to re-enter via the main menu.
Hey fiends!
Just swingin' by with a little hotfix the team have cooked up for y'all that stomps some pesky bugs.
Bugfixes
- Added scrolling to the Notepad - for real this time.
- Fixed some issues with tokens being sorted into the payment tray during payment or consolidation.
- Fixed an issue with Extort orders where the item type could not be changed after reprogramming the order.
- Fixed an issue where Legions could receive double healing by standing between two captured Places of Power.
- Fixed an issue where Schemes could appear as completed in the Select A Scheme window.
- Fixed an issue where tokens allocated to orders were not safe from Corrupt Tribute or Loot The Vaults.
- Fixed an issue where Masked Ongoing Rituals would not appear in the Affected By domain tab.
- Fixed an issue where spending one token on the ritual Convert Tribute would not work.
- Fixed an issue where Lava Damage would not destroy board pieces.
- Fixed an issue where Crown of Bureaucracy and Infernal Taxes could prevent a player completing a Seek Tribute action.
- Fixed an issue where Turn Playback might not start.
That's all for now folks! See ya in Hell!
<3 LoG
And don't forget, for those who haven't seen it yet, we recently released a brand new Archfiend! Check out Belphegor in all his glory below!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2893270/Solium_Infernum__Belphegor_Paragon_of_Impiety/
