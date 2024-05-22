Hotfix v1.1.1p2

PLEASE NOTE: We have updated the server to facilitate this Hotfix. If you are experiencing any connection issues (like turn timers zeroing out or error messages) please just exit the client - do not forfeit/abandon your games! - download the update via Steam, and dive back in. If you were in a sessional game, it will remain in progress and you will be able to re-enter via the main menu.

Hey fiends!

Just swingin' by with a little hotfix the team have cooked up for y'all that stomps some pesky bugs.

Bugfixes

Added scrolling to the Notepad - for real this time.

Fixed some issues with tokens being sorted into the payment tray during payment or consolidation.

Fixed an issue with Extort orders where the item type could not be changed after reprogramming the order.

Fixed an issue where Legions could receive double healing by standing between two captured Places of Power.

Fixed an issue where Schemes could appear as completed in the Select A Scheme window.

Fixed an issue where tokens allocated to orders were not safe from Corrupt Tribute or Loot The Vaults.

Fixed an issue where Masked Ongoing Rituals would not appear in the Affected By domain tab.

Fixed an issue where spending one token on the ritual Convert Tribute would not work.

Fixed an issue where Lava Damage would not destroy board pieces.

Fixed an issue where Crown of Bureaucracy and Infernal Taxes could prevent a player completing a Seek Tribute action.

Fixed an issue where Turn Playback might not start.

That's all for now folks! See ya in Hell!

<3 LoG

And don't forget, for those who haven't seen it yet, we recently released a brand new Archfiend! Check out Belphegor in all his glory below!



