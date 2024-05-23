Share · View all patches · Build 14450099 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:09:36 UTC by Wendy

That’s right, it’s update time! We’ve been hard at work on these additions, so read on!

Mac Release

The WereCleaner is now fully playable on Mac! This version has feature parity with the Windows version and will receive future updates at the same time. Both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs are supported, although we recommend at least an M1 Mac for the best experience.

This game update addresses lots of bugs, big and small. In many cases, these fixes improve the experience for both Mac and Steam Deck players! Wow!

Many of these bugs were also found and reported in our Discord community, which happens to be a super sick place that you can join right now!

Features

Adjusted UI Screens to support taller aspect ratios

Added additional names to the credits

Added trash ball counter to mobile (shoutout to Jay in Discord)

Fixes

Fixed an issue where tool key prompts would eventually desync

Improved resolution scaling options

Fixed various visual glitches with dropdown menus

Fixed incorrect mess bar offsets during gameplay

Fixed a visual bug where the power washer would break in the elevator

Fixed a visual bug with an endgame reward

Fixed an issue where NPCs in Level 1 would get stuck while carrying a trash ball

Fixed an issue where achievement progress was lost between updates

fixed fish

What's Next?

Android, first of all! Our team is hard at work on the closed beta (which, again, you can join on the Discord!). Beyond that, we have a few surprises in store - stay tuned!

See you soon, buds

The WereCleaner Team