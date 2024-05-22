Small QoL Update - May 22, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14450079 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 05:09:16 UTC by Wendy

New Content

Added some voice lines for our characters in the reward maps

Integrated some more data analytics

Balancing and Improvements

Enabled the Graphics Setting screen as default for Steam users, just to inform player about lower setting options

First time seeing Cube Hero Odyssey? It's our first roguelite game—now available for FREE only during Early Access!

Dive into our vibrant world filled with diverse biomes, menacing foes, and crazy creative build options. Experiment with unique skills and effects to tailor your cube hero’s journey. Play now on Steam and join the adventure!

