Cube Hero Odyssey update for 22 May 2024

Small QoL Update - May 22, 2024

Build 14450079 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 05:09:16 UTC

New Content

  • Added some voice lines for our characters in the reward maps
  • Integrated some more data analytics

Balancing and Improvements

  • Enabled the Graphics Setting screen as default for Steam users, just to inform player about lower setting options

Changed files in this update

Depot 2954731
  • Loading history…
