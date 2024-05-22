Small QoL Update - May 22, 2024
New Content
- Added some voice lines for our characters in the reward maps
- Integrated some more data analytics
Balancing and Improvements
- Enabled the Graphics Setting screen as default for Steam users, just to inform player about lower setting options
Join our Discord Server to see all our updates, see progress videos and more!
First time seeing Cube Hero Odyssey? It's our first roguelite game—now available for FREE only during Early Access!
Dive into our vibrant world filled with diverse biomes, menacing foes, and crazy creative build options. Experiment with unique skills and effects to tailor your cube hero’s journey. Play now on Steam and join the adventure!
