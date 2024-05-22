1.0.17 Update: Divine Compass, Takes Me Home!

Share · View all patches · Build 14449858 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear brother and sisters,

Recently we received some letters from our friends to asked for help when they get lost in mysterious realms, so we developed a powerful tool to help you! Let me introduce: Divine Compass!

Dive Compass User Guide

On the day after finishing main quest <Valley Pit>, you will received a paper crane from Yang Ziqiong, open it to unlock Divine Compass.

When you are in battle scene (except breakthrough scene), open map view to show the compass, after choosing your destination on the list on the right-side, the compass arrow will lead to portal in this area. When you close the window, there is a tiny compass arrow around your character, too.

Everytime you entry new scene, the compass will be turned off by default. Also, you can choose the first option one destination list (Stop direction) to close the compass manually.

We also prepare some regular updates:

Adding new content

1、Adding direction (Devine Compass) for every mysterious realms.

2、Adding new collaboration content with independent game Mountain Gates & Mystic Realms. You can visit the vallay on Mysteric Realm and find "Red Coat" to trigger the quest.

Content Optimization

1、User interface of Qiongzhen Pavilion Development

2、Fix some translation issue on crash pop-up message

3、Adding "Sort" button on Pet Inventory

2P Games & Yi Fang Studio