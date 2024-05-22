 Skip to content

Oceanarium World update for 22 May 2024

New features added

Build 14449844 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:09:31 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new indicator will be shown when selecting a visitor.
  • More informative tooltip when criminals are present, stating their costume and behaviour.

Let us know if there is any bug / feedback / more feature you like.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2767011
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2767012
  • Loading history…
