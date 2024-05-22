 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 22 May 2024

[Announcement] (Completed) Attendance Log Error Notice

Build 14449837 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Attendance Log Error>
We have confirmed that there has been an error in the Attendance Log. The Attendance Log was intended to end during the maintenance on May 22nd. However, it ended prematurely before the planned time. We will compensate all players who have logged in after 09:00 (UTC+0) and has missed out on the login rewards during the maintenance by mail.

We will strive to take care of this issue as soon as possible.
Thank you,

