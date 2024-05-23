Disengage docking clamps. Engage thrusters on my mark...

It's been a long road, getting from there to here...

But we're finally on Steam! First of all, thank YOU for being interested in our game.

Star Trek: Resurgence was made by fans for fans.

The initial heartbeat of this game probably started when we were all at Telltale Games. Dramatic Labs is a small, independent studio of former Telltale devs and while we don't have the resources of our former employer, we put an enormous amount of passion into this game. We love telling stories and having you, the player, choose how they develop. So, we hope that you finish this game feeling like you were part of a TNG-era show or movie. If you do, then we've succeeded.

It's been a wonderful journey, one that included working with the Star Trek Titan that is Jonathan Frakes (see what we did there?), attempting to do honor to the performance of Leonard Nimoy through the wonderful talents of Piotr Michael, and collaborating with our friends on the Star Trek Online team to bring the USS Resolute to a broader audience as a free ship in their game. Go claim her now - she'll be waiting for you until June 6, 2024. Go here to read more.

And on that note, we can announce that if you buy Resurgence on Steam and register your game using the in-game QR code, we'll email you a code for the Federation Elite Starter Pack for Star Trek Online. We have a limited number of keys and they have a December 2024 expiration date, so if you want one, be sure to register ASAP.

You can find out more about that here, all the rules, regulations and what you'll get are there, but it's a pack that'll give you a serious boost in a game that's still going strong after 14 years.

On top of that, we're celebrating our launch by offering the standard and Captain's Editions of the game with a 20% discount for the first week of availability.

So again, thanks for being interested in our game. If you buy it, we're incredibly grateful, and if you enjoy it, then it's the ultimate achievement for us as fellow Star Trek fans.

Please spread the word, and if you have a moment, write us a review.

LLAP

The ST: R Team