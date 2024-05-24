The imaginative platformer "Hello World" has launched its free prologue!

"Hello World" is a 2D platformer puzzle game where players take on the role of a student who accidentally enters the computer world. Accompanied by a cursor sprite, they explore office software. Each level features cleverly designed ways to progress, requiring players to find hidden options in the scenes and interact with various elements to solve problems and return to the real world.

The game is now available for free trial on the Steam prologue page. Interested players can download and experience it.

Differences between the prologue and the full version:

The prologue includes only chapter 1.

The full version will have 5 complete chapters.

"Hello World" Steam Store Page Link：

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2939880/Hello_World/

Game Background

Have you accidentally entered the computer world? Work with the cursor sprite to complete tasks and find a way to escape! Players will interact with various elements such as folders, trash files, Word , PPT, Excel, and even the binary 0s and 1s in the computer's core. Don't delay—start your journey now!

Roaming in the world of computers.

Seamlessly switch between running, jumping, and sprinting, using your skills to navigate to the desired locations on the map and explore uncharted territories. Be cautious of the constantly moving binary enemies 0s and 1s at the core level—make sure to steer clear of them!



Solve puzzles within scenes to clear levels.

Utilize computer features and functions, such as controlling folder sizes, to overcome impassable obstacles and pave the way forward; wield a bow and arrow as a weapon to illuminate the darkness and move towards the target.



Innovative and engaging game settings.

After inadvertently entering the world of computers, players will navigate through folders, Word documents, PPT presentations, and Excel sheets. The full version of the game consists of 5 chapters, and successfully completing each chapter will allow players to return to the real world.

During the adventure, players will encounter obstacles such as junk files, antivirus software, and binary 0s and 1s. They must put their thinking caps on to overcome these challenges and escape from the computer.

Folders



Here, within the folder, try altering the folder size to enter the Word document~

Word



Finally, you've arrived at the Word. Are they the binary 0s and 1s at the core of the computer?

PPT



This must be the PPT. The familiar animation effects are quite noticeable.

Excel



Excel? Sounds intriguing!



This isn't your ordinary brick-breaking game...



Seems like it's getting intense...

Final level

Coming soon~ (New folder created!)