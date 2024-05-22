Update #33 1.36.3 Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 14449673 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 03:32:04 UTC by Wendy

As promised, another round of bug fixes!

Fixed bug with the Snake Staff so it now works correctly as a Farshot ranged attack and also attacks barrels and crates correctly while exploring. (Thanks SpadeDraco, BurntFaceMan and ink)

with the Snake Staff so it now works correctly as a Farshot ranged attack and also attacks barrels and crates correctly while exploring. (Thanks SpadeDraco, BurntFaceMan and ink) Fixed bug the Warlock Staff so it now lunge attacks correctly on diagonal targets (instead of casting a fireball and blowing up its wielder) (Thanks BurntFaceMan)

the Warlock Staff so it now lunge attacks correctly on diagonal targets (instead of casting a fireball and blowing up its wielder) (Thanks BurntFaceMan) Fixed bug Fixed bug where a Bow and Arrow equipped to a farshot unit would lose its +2/+0 bonus after battle until unequipped and re-equipped. (Thanks Fareley and ink)

Fixed bug where a Bow and Arrow equipped to a farshot unit would lose its +2/+0 bonus after battle until unequipped and re-equipped. (Thanks Fareley and ink) Fixed an exploit that would allow infinite healing by equipping and unequipping the Samurai Helmet (or another Max Live giving artifact) while the player also had armor. (Thanks bmcfluff, NMP, LordCameron)

that would allow infinite healing by equipping and unequipping the Samurai Helmet (or another Max Live giving artifact) while the player also had armor. (Thanks bmcfluff, NMP, LordCameron) Fixed bug that could occur when attempting to view unit cards during the AI turn while they were casting spells.

that could occur when attempting to view unit cards during the AI turn while they were casting spells. QoL: Players can now open and view unit cards during the enemy turn and inspect their inventory without their cards being closed whenever the AI casts a spell. Instead, the game will now pause in the background whenever the player is inspecting a card or tile on the board and resume once the player has closed the card they are inspecting.

Keep your feedback coming and I'll get another patch out for you tomorrow :)

~Ross