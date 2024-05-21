 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Genome Guardian update for 21 May 2024

Update 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14449596 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 03:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Perks & turrets weren't unlocking in Shmup Mode: Fixed! Also introducing some actual performance optimization to the game - currently a fairly basic implementation, I'll tweak it over time.
PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION:
  • The duration of visual effects will scale with performance (they'll dissipate faster when FPS is low).
  • Some visual effects won't occur when FPS drops too low.
  • Some visual effects get removed if FPS drops too low.
  • Limit on how many times a projectile with Bounce can bounce based on FPS.
  • Various other forms of dynamic performance optimization.
CHANGES:
  • If you've filled all slots of a certain type (ex. all weapon mod slots), it will be less likely (but still possible) that you're offered an item of that type in the shop.
FIXES:
  • Tooth, Stapler and Boombox can now be unlocked (the pop-up would appear, but they wouldn't actually unlock).
  • Victory with some post-1.0.0-release perks and turrets wasn't being saved between sessions.
  • (perk) Blossom: If you fired while at no Heat, it would only affect the Accuracy of your first weapon, but this has been fixed. It's honestly a pretty amazing perk (especially now that it's fixed), give it a shot.
  • Winning with some post-1.0.0-release perks and turrets would sometimes still show "NEW!" on their icon.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2891311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link