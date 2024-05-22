 Skip to content

Slay the Minotaur update for 22 May 2024

Slay the Minotaur | Second Major Update Bug Fixes!

Build 14449550 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a tiny patch that fixes some bugs! Thanks for playing!

Bug Fixes and Changes

  • If you have fast restart and remember recent names enabled, you can restart an attempt in the pause menu.

  • Your camera settings will save between attempts.

  • Asterion's Spare Axe and the Spear of Ares

    • Invincibility when using special attack decreased. This change is more noticeable when using the Spear of Ares.

  • Brightened some areas of the labyrinth.

  • Fixed the Cyclops Slayer and Gorgon Slayer achievements activating while playing Endless Mode.

Second Patch Bug Fixes

  • Right after releasing the first patch I discovered a serious bug when you restocking the store. As long as you had at least 250 pearls you could restock the store. This could even give you a negative amount of pearls. This has now been fixed!

I'm planning on adding at least one more outfit for both Aphrodite and the Minotaur at a later date. The theme is summer, Beach Aphrodite and Lifeguard Minotaur!

