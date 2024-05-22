 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trinity Survivors update for 22 May 2024

May 22 Updat

Share · View all patches · Build 14449146 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Artifact Purchase Feature Addition

-When embarking on the Eclipse Realm, you can purchase up to two artifacts.
-Purchased artifacts will be automatically acquired at the start of the session.
-Purchasing artifacts will consume a certain amount of currency, and embarking will be impossible if the currency is insufficient.
-Some legendary artifacts have been excluded from the purchase list.

2.Artifact Modifications

-The cooldown reduction of the Worn Necklace of Swiftness has been adjusted from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2686581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link