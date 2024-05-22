May 22 Updat

1.Artifact Purchase Feature Addition



-When embarking on the Eclipse Realm, you can purchase up to two artifacts.

-Purchased artifacts will be automatically acquired at the start of the session.

-Purchasing artifacts will consume a certain amount of currency, and embarking will be impossible if the currency is insufficient.

-Some legendary artifacts have been excluded from the purchase list.

2.Artifact Modifications



-The cooldown reduction of the Worn Necklace of Swiftness has been adjusted from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.