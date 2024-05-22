May 22 Updat

1.Artifact Purchase Feature Addition
-When embarking on the Eclipse Realm, you can purchase up to two artifacts.
-Purchased artifacts will be automatically acquired at the start of the session.
-Purchasing artifacts will consume a certain amount of currency, and embarking will be impossible if the currency is insufficient.
-Some legendary artifacts have been excluded from the purchase list.
2.Artifact Modifications
-The cooldown reduction of the Worn Necklace of Swiftness has been adjusted from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.
