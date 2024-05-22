Augmentation Adjustments

General
- Augmentation levels have been adjusted from 1/2/3/4 to 1/2/4/7. This should add a bit more strategy to including more powerful Augmentations in a build.
Augmentations
Elemental Mastery: Using a special ability hastens the cast speed and global cooldown of your inactive element by up to 20% for 10 seconds.
Restful Recuperation: Increases mana regeneration by 20% when stamina is full, but reduces mana regeneration by 20% when it is not.
Totemic Infusion: Enhancements increased from 2% to 4% per stack.
Bug Fixes
2v2 should no longer permanently disable players after the first round.
Evasion should be removed when the round is finished.
Mega and Mini Mushroom should not be removed after the first round.
Connections issues when connecting to a Game Server should be handled a bit more gracefully.
Augmentation Presets should work as expected.
Changing Augmentations in an Open-World Game Server should save as expected.
