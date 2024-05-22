Augmentation Adjustments

Totemic Infusion: Enhancements increased from 2% to 4% per stack.

Restful Recuperation: Increases mana regeneration by 20% when stamina is full, but reduces mana regeneration by 20% when it is not.

Elemental Mastery: Using a special ability hastens the cast speed and global cooldown of your inactive element by up to 20% for 10 seconds.

2v2 should no longer permanently disable players after the first round.

Evasion should be removed when the round is finished.

Mega and Mini Mushroom should not be removed after the first round.

Connections issues when connecting to a Game Server should be handled a bit more gracefully.

Augmentation Presets should work as expected.