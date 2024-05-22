 Skip to content

Nova Playtest update for 22 May 2024

Augmentation Adjustments

Last edited 22 May 2024 – 02:09:21 UTC

General

  • Augmentation levels have been adjusted from 1/2/3/4 to 1/2/4/7. This should add a bit more strategy to including more powerful Augmentations in a build.

Augmentations

  • Elemental Mastery: Using a special ability hastens the cast speed and global cooldown of your inactive element by up to 20% for 10 seconds.

  • Restful Recuperation: Increases mana regeneration by 20% when stamina is full, but reduces mana regeneration by 20% when it is not.

  • Totemic Infusion: Enhancements increased from 2% to 4% per stack.

Bug Fixes

  • 2v2 should no longer permanently disable players after the first round.

  • Evasion should be removed when the round is finished.

  • Mega and Mini Mushroom should not be removed after the first round.

  • Connections issues when connecting to a Game Server should be handled a bit more gracefully.

  • Augmentation Presets should work as expected.

  • Changing Augmentations in an Open-World Game Server should save as expected.

