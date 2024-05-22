Pre-Launch Optimizations:

Dear players,

As I prepare for the official release, I want to express my gratitude for your continued support and encouragement. Here are the optimizations made before the launch:

Added auto-save functionality.

Adjusted the stats and drop data for some high-level bosses to match the official version.

Modified the weapon upgrade experience formula.

Changed monster drop rates, especially reducing the drop rate of rune items.

Altered the reflection count for the Secret Forest puzzle, making it easier for players to quickly find puzzle elements.

Optimized translations for English, Japanese, and Korean.

Increased SP recovery speed for some characters.

Added some hidden names, which will produce hidden traits.

Fixed a bug where the archer's ricochet skill would accelerate the game.

Optimized the layout of some UI interfaces.

Added various guiding images during scene loading to help players better understand game features.

Reduced SP consumption for most skills.

Fixed several bugs, such as incomplete text display and incorrect buff display.