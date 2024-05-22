Pre-Launch Optimizations:

Dear players,
As I prepare for the official release, I want to express my gratitude for your continued support and encouragement. Here are the optimizations made before the launch:
- Added auto-save functionality.
- Adjusted the stats and drop data for some high-level bosses to match the official version.
- Modified the weapon upgrade experience formula.
- Changed monster drop rates, especially reducing the drop rate of rune items.
- Altered the reflection count for the Secret Forest puzzle, making it easier for players to quickly find puzzle elements.
- Optimized translations for English, Japanese, and Korean.
- Increased SP recovery speed for some characters.
- Added some hidden names, which will produce hidden traits.
- Fixed a bug where the archer's ricochet skill would accelerate the game.
- Optimized the layout of some UI interfaces.
- Added various guiding images during scene loading to help players better understand game features.
- Reduced SP consumption for most skills.
- Fixed several bugs, such as incomplete text display and incorrect buff display.
Changed files in this update