Elegy of Fate:Prologue update for 22 May 2024

Pre-Launch Optimizations:

Elegy of Fate:Prologue update for 22 May 2024

Dear players,
As I prepare for the official release, I want to express my gratitude for your continued support and encouragement. Here are the optimizations made before the launch:

  • Added auto-save functionality.
  • Adjusted the stats and drop data for some high-level bosses to match the official version.
  • Modified the weapon upgrade experience formula.
  • Changed monster drop rates, especially reducing the drop rate of rune items.
  • Altered the reflection count for the Secret Forest puzzle, making it easier for players to quickly find puzzle elements.
  • Optimized translations for English, Japanese, and Korean.
  • Increased SP recovery speed for some characters.
  • Added some hidden names, which will produce hidden traits.
  • Fixed a bug where the archer's ricochet skill would accelerate the game.
  • Optimized the layout of some UI interfaces.
  • Added various guiding images during scene loading to help players better understand game features.
  • Reduced SP consumption for most skills.
  • Fixed several bugs, such as incomplete text display and incorrect buff display.

