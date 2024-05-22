 Skip to content

Nightingale update for 22 May 2024

Planned Server Maintenance | May 22, 2024

Build 14448863 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:32:13 UTC

Realmwalkers,

Servers will be taken down tomorrow for maintenance to push a game update at the following approximate time:

9 am PDT / 10 am MDT / noon EDT / 5 pm GMT / 2 am AEDT

This update includes the following:

  • Offline Mode
  • Skip Tutorial
  • Build from Storage
  • A Spark of Hope Community Event
  • Additional content, bugs fixes and game adjustments

Check out our latest Dev Update for a sneak peek!

Full patch notes will be provided when server maintenance begins.

We’re expecting maintenance to take approximately 1 hour to complete and will provide an update when servers are back online.

Thank you for your patience and for joining us on this journey!

Also of note, we'll be putting Sleekplan, our bug and feedback board, into read-only mode tomorrow as we will be moving to a new community input platform for 0.3 and beyond. Stay tuned for details.

  • The Nightingale Team (Inflexion Games)

