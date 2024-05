Share · View all patches · Build 14448844 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Today's the big day! Ouros is now available on Steam!

It will launch with a 20% discount for the next two weeks!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2452920/Ouros/

Making this game has been a labor of love. I've learned so much over the course of developing this game. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, it means the world.