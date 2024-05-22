 Skip to content

MAJOR From Soil to Bottle update for 22 May 2024

From Soil to Bottle is now available on Mac!

Share · View all patches · Build 14448749 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 03:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, winemakers!

We’re thrilled to announce that From Soil to Bottle is finally available for all Mac users!

Along with this update, we've also made a few improvements:

  • Added touchpad control for winery scrolling
  • Implemented automatic saving before restarting the game when font size settings are changed
  • Introduced a new resolution option for windowed mode
  • Fixed map display and animation errors for resolutions with a ratio smaller than 1.77

Unfortunately, the in-game bug reporting system is not available for Mac builds at the moment. We're working on this and will fix it in future updates ASAP.

Now let’s raise a glass to new beginnings and the art of winemaking! 🍷

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2873191
macOS Depot 2873192
