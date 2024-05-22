From Soil to Bottle is now available on Mac!

Share · View all patches · Build 14448749 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 03:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, winemakers!

We’re thrilled to announce that From Soil to Bottle is finally available for all Mac users!

Along with this update, we've also made a few improvements:

Added touchpad control for winery scrolling

Implemented automatic saving before restarting the game when font size settings are changed

Introduced a new resolution option for windowed mode

Fixed map display and animation errors for resolutions with a ratio smaller than 1.77

Unfortunately, the in-game bug reporting system is not available for Mac builds at the moment. We're working on this and will fix it in future updates ASAP.

Now let’s raise a glass to new beginnings and the art of winemaking! 🍷