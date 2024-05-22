 Skip to content

钰杀融神记 update for 22 May 2024

2024.5.22 Updated

22 May 2024

  1. Replace 123 for the female master.
  2. Fixed an issue where the layout style was incorrectly told by the player.
  3. Fixed an issue with the story opening of the corresponding NPC.
  4. Adjusted the display of the client image.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2877801
