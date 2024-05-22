- Warp core charge time should now update properly with siphoning
- Core loadouts now save correctly and have a display
- Which monitor the game was on is now remembered and applied at launch
- Fixed issue that caused phasing enemy projectiles to sometimes not register hitting the player ship
- Fixed issue causing loadouts to not update links correctly
- Fixed issue with researches not fully completing
- Fixed issue with steam deck cursor (in theory)
Unnamed Space Idle update for 22 May 2024
Version 0.53.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
