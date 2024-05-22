 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 22 May 2024

Version 0.53.0.3

Build 14448667 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 01:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Warp core charge time should now update properly with siphoning
  • Core loadouts now save correctly and have a display
  • Which monitor the game was on is now remembered and applied at launch
  • Fixed issue that caused phasing enemy projectiles to sometimes not register hitting the player ship
  • Fixed issue causing loadouts to not update links correctly
  • Fixed issue with researches not fully completing
  • Fixed issue with steam deck cursor (in theory)

