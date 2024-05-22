Bears in Space | Patch #2

PATCH #2
We're back with an update! The main ones in this are that we added support for DLSS and made some tweaks to weapon upgrading. Read below for the full details:
Gameplay
- Ghost Bots in the Carnival level can no longer attack after death
Levels
- Carnival - Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck during the Karate Demonstration
- Radium in the Stadium - Reduced the crowd particles to improve performance
- The Warden - Fixed an issue where the player could escape the elevator down to the boss fight
- Trainstation - Fixed an instance where the player could become stuck after combining the metal and plunger
- Trainstation - Added a new secret
- Grobia - Fixed the chest outside the gym not opening when it should
- Grobia - Added a save point after the guard activates the alarm in the gym
- Spaceport Terminal - The player is now given some extra loot after defeating the boss
Weapons
- Reworked some weapon VFX
- Scatterlaser Tier 3 Kill Requirement 1000 > 700
- Gatling Laser Tier 3 Kill Requirement 1500 > 900
- Gamma Launcher Tier 2 Kill Requirement 800 > 600
- Flak Blaster Tier 2 Kill Requirement 400 > 250
- Heat Ray Tier 2 Kill Requirement 400 > 250
- Fixed Pyrite gun having unlimited ammo, it now only has 1 bullet as intended
Miscellaneous
- Added DLSS
- Added an option to display your playthrough time on screen while playing
- Added a Restart Level button to the in game options menu
- Added a Level Select button to the in game options menu
- Added a slider to adjust the amount of screen shake when firing weapons, getting attacked etc.
(Weapons will still have recoil animation when firing, just no added screen shake when slider is set to 0)
- Most cutscenes are now skippable
- Redesigned Level Select screen
- Remade UI buttons and borders
- Fixed loot amount not being shown properly in Journal
We love hearing your thoughts and feedback on the game - come chat with us in the Discord!
Changed files in this update