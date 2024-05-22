Bears in Space | Patch #2

PATCH #2

We're back with an update! The main ones in this are that we added support for DLSS and made some tweaks to weapon upgrading. Read below for the full details:

Gameplay

Ghost Bots in the Carnival level can no longer attack after death

Levels

Carnival - Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck during the Karate Demonstration

Radium in the Stadium - Reduced the crowd particles to improve performance

The Warden - Fixed an issue where the player could escape the elevator down to the boss fight

Trainstation - Fixed an instance where the player could become stuck after combining the metal and plunger

Trainstation - Added a new secret

Grobia - Fixed the chest outside the gym not opening when it should

Grobia - Added a save point after the guard activates the alarm in the gym

Spaceport Terminal - The player is now given some extra loot after defeating the boss

Weapons

Reworked some weapon VFX

Scatterlaser Tier 3 Kill Requirement 1000 > 700

Gatling Laser Tier 3 Kill Requirement 1500 > 900

Gamma Launcher Tier 2 Kill Requirement 800 > 600

Flak Blaster Tier 2 Kill Requirement 400 > 250

Heat Ray Tier 2 Kill Requirement 400 > 250

Fixed Pyrite gun having unlimited ammo, it now only has 1 bullet as intended

Miscellaneous

Added DLSS

Added an option to display your playthrough time on screen while playing

Added a Restart Level button to the in game options menu

Added a Level Select button to the in game options menu

Added a slider to adjust the amount of screen shake when firing weapons, getting attacked etc.

(Weapons will still have recoil animation when firing, just no added screen shake when slider is set to 0)

Most cutscenes are now skippable

Redesigned Level Select screen

Remade UI buttons and borders

Fixed loot amount not being shown properly in Journal

We love hearing your thoughts and feedback on the game - come chat with us in the Discord!



