Diamond hunt update for 22 May 2024

Almost there.

22 May 2024

The game is not officially available just yet because I still need to contact steam support to have them open the game page. but hopefully the moment is right there. I wanna make double sure this game runs and is what it's supposed to be before I do that, but for those who've bought the previous version of this game may have access to it and may notice the game has changed. The unreal developement is done. There were some things like random fatal error appearing at the start every once in a while, but I think it's gone(hopefully?). Main gameidea is exactly the same but I've added some new little things while removing some others that I didn't think were necessary for the game.

